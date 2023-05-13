99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

City Line Towing owner Jason Butler takes pride in improvements to his property in downtown Willmar

Jason Butler has invested about $1 million purchasing and making improvements on land he owns along Benson Avenue in downtown Willmar, but may not continue to invest in that land due to disagreements with the city.

CityLineImprovements.jpg
The new boundary fence for the City Line Towing property replaced an old chain link fence, making the tow yard more visually appealing to the surrounding businesses in downtown Willmar, said City Line Towing owner Jason Butler.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 6:33 AM

WILLMAR — A Willmar businessman is proud of all he has accomplished to improve the properties which he owns without taking any subsidies from the city, such as tax abatement, tax increment financing, Main Street grants or Renaissance Zone funding.

“I’ve got a million dollars into this property,” said Jason Butler, owner of City Line Towing. He owns the properties at 124 Benson Avenue S.W. (City Line Towing), 101 Benson Ave. S.E. (Eid’s Refrigeration building) and 105 Benson Ave. S.E.

Jason Butler, City Line Towing
City Line Towing owner Jason Butler at his downtown Willmar business on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“All of this is my money,” he continued. “It’s not the city’s, it’s not a gift, it’s not a tax write-off; this is all my investment. I’ve taken zero money from them. … This is our hard work. We take a lot of pride in our name. That’s why our trucks look good, our building looks good, our employees look good. We take a lot of pride in our name.”

Due to the improvements made on the City Line Towing lot, the property taxes for the lot have nearly doubled, going from approximately $3,500 in 2022 to more than $7,000 in 2023.

However, Butler has hit a roadblock in his development plans for the property after the Willmar City Council in January denied allowing him access to city-owned property , which would have connected his properties on each side of the First Street bridge over U.S. Highway 12 for business purposes.

READ MORE

“It baffles my mind that we are at where we are at,” Butler said in an interview April 26. “It’s embarrassing is what it is, it really is. It’s made me look like a fool and feel like a fool, and I’ve taken a lot of my dreams and shoved them right down the hill.”

That includes investing any additional money into the properties which he owns along the stretch of Benson Avenue on both sides of the bridge — something for which he says he has secured a $500,000 construction loan.

Butler said he also had plans to open a bar and grill franchise out of Nashville, Tennessee, in the former gun shop at 309 Benson Ave. S.W. — something which he is no longer considering, he said.

“It’s too f--ing difficult. It’s miserable. This isn't small business-friendly here,” Butler said.

One of the reasons that everything taking place right now is so upsetting to Butler is that he worked with the city two years ago to accommodate the Block 25 Lofts apartment development that is being built between Second and Third Streets and between Benson Avenue Southwest and U.S. Highway 12 — a project that has been a source of pride throughout the community, but that will not be contributing new property taxes to city coffers for several years due to a tax increment financing agreement .

“Two years ago, the same people that are yelling at me today kissed my a-- because I didn’t want to sell that property to get that project done over there,” Butler said. “They ... said, ‘Well, it’s all about progress in Willmar. We gotta grow it, we gotta make it look nice, so please sell it so we can do this.’ So I folded. I wish I wouldn’t have now.”

Butler sold the lot to Lumber One for the Block 25 Lofts project, making $10,000 in the deal, according to him. “On an investment deal, ten grand is nothing,” he said, noting he could have asked for a lot more money for the land.

City Line Towing 042723 004.jpg
The new boundary fence for the City Line Towing property replaced an old chain link fence, making the tow yard more visually appealing to the surrounding businesses in downtown Willmar, according to City Line Towing owner Jason Butler.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

City Line Towing development

Purchasing the lot in 2021 that is now home to City Line Towing and completely renovating the building and improving the lot has been an approximately $600,000 investment for Butler, he said. The lot formerly housed a trucking and repair shop.

“I try my best to make this look — it’s a tow yard. Basically, it’s a junkyard in town, and we’re trying to cover it up the absolute best that we possibly can,” Butler said.

His most recent improvement was the installation of a $30,000 fence on the eastern portion of that lot. A chain link fence was removed and replaced by a wood frame and tin panel fence. The fence extended onto city-owned property underneath the First Street bridge. The portion of the fence that was on city-owned property has since been removed.

Land under a bridge with part of an orange and white fence and a few cars with yellow caution tape showing the line between two properties.
A fence that was constructed by City Line Towing and that extended onto city-owned property under the First Street bridge has been removed from the city-owned property. The yellow caution tape is the property line between the City Line Towing lot at 124 Benson Ave. S.W. and the city-owned property.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Butler says he was given permission by city staff in October 2022 to install the footings for the fence pending formal approval by the Willmar City Council to use the land under the bridge for business purposes, and he was assured that a deal could be reached.

He also says that city staff knew his timeline was mid-December for completing the fence.

The city does not dispute that Butler was allowed to install footings for a fence prior to the ground freezing, according to a certified letter from Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant dated April 21, but she also wrote that Butler was told the City Council would have to approve the request to use city property.

A deal to allow that use was not reached, and that same certified letter ordered Butler to remove the fence by May 15 due to Willmar City Council’s Jan. 9 denial of a licensing agreement for use of the land.

“Nothing of this makes any sense at all, zero. This couldn’t have happened without permission,” Butler said of installing the fence and subsequently being chastised by Willmar City Council and city staff over it. “It wouldn’t have happened without permission. This is a lot of money. It’s thirty grand out of my pocket without labor.”

Due to the assurance by the city staff that a deal could be reached and permission to install the fence, Butler also invested an additional $125,000 in October 2022 to purchase the former Eid’s Refrigeration lot at 101 Benson Ave. S.E. and sold his impound lot that was located near the old Domino's building at 501 Litchfield Ave. S.E., he said.

An old dilapidated brick building with a chain link fence extending to the right and a bunch of junk cars inside the fence.
After being assured by staff for the city of Willmar that a deal could be reached for City Line Towing to access city-owned property under the First Street bridge for business purposes, the owner of City Line Towing Jason Butler purchased the dilapidated former Eid's Refrigeration building at 101 Benson Ave. S.E. His plan was to demolish the building and improve the lot for use as an impound for his business.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

“I wouldn’t have spent this kind of money without permission,” he reiterated. “I wouldn’t have done that. This is a lot of money.”

As previously reported, Walker sees their conversations differently.

"If he just would have waited, we wouldn’t be here," Walker said in an interview. " … When I tell you that we can take care of something, we can probably do this, that doesn’t mean go break ground, you know?”

Butler’s intentions were to demolish the building on the Eid’s Refrigeration lot and extend the fence an additional 100 feet to the Quonset hut at 105 Benson Ave. S.E., as well as make other improvements to the property, he said.

“It’s sad. This has been a dilapidated property for many years and here we want to stick a half million, if not more, into it,” Butler said.

The fence that Butler wants to build is to provide security and to screen the impound lot from view. Butler noted that before he cleaned up the city-owned property under the bridge, it was used by homeless people to camp and was strewn with garbage and other things, like abandoned or stolen cars.

A city lot strewn with junk and surrounded by a chain link fence with an old dilapidated building towards the back of the lot and a Quonset hut on the right side of the lot.
City Line Towing owner Jason Butler already owned this property at 105 Benson Ave. S.E. when he began discussions with the city to use city-owned property under the First Street bridge for business purposes. Butler planned to use this property and a property he purchased at 101 Benson Ave. S.E. for an impound lot, demolishing old dilapidated buildings and constructing a wood frame and tin panel fence that would extend from his property at 124 Benson Ave. S.W. under the bridge and all the way to the Quonset hut seen in the back corner of this lot. The fence would be to provide security and screen the impound lot from view.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

At the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker told the council that the city was not initially interested in pursuing an agreement with Butler to use the city-owned property due to concerns about the safety of storing vehicles under the bridge.

Justice Walker Willmar Planning and Development
Justice Walker

However, after taking a tour of the property and finding out some of the things that were taking place under the bridge, he and other city staff concluded that the area needed a fence — whether installed by the city or Butler, Walker explained.

“All their concerns with the bridge, we’re already underneath the bridge,” Butler said. The City Line Towing lot extends underneath the First Street bridge past the first bridge piling. “I’ve given the city their insurance binder with two million dollars with their name listed. I’ve done everything that they’ve asked me to do.”

“Nobody ever let me speak,” Butler said of the two City Council meetings at which his request was being discussed. “Justice and (City Administrator) Leslie (Valiant) both could have taken the bullets right out of the gun at the first meeting and said, ‘We gave him permission.’ They didn’t. They could have ended it right there, it wouldn’t have been hostile, it wouldn’t have been anything.”

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
