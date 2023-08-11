City of Willmar deal with National Guard could move more quickly than expected

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday approved an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for a potential swap of Guard facilities on North Business 71 for city-owned land in the Willmar Industrial Park .

Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker informed the council that National Guard deals have fallen apart in other cities, which is expediting the timeline for a new facility in Willmar, but they would now need 80 acres for an additional facility to be built in conjunction with the facility they were already planning. The original memorandum of understanding only included 40 acres.

Justice Walker

“They look at Willmar as an ideal location because of the program at Ridgewater that supplies diesel mechanics for the equipment pipeline, which is something they want to incorporate into their project for the facility,” Walker said.

If the Minnesota Army National Guard had the entire 80 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park, it would work best for them in their training exercises, according to Walker.

“What they do is they build these massive machines, they fix these massive machines, and they also need places to test these machines,” he said. “Normally, in most cases, they have to lease land from farmers and it's a really big pain, because they have to put it on a truck and other trucks move it places, move it back; it’s this whole rigmarole.”

It was previously reported that the deal could take up to 25 years to come to fruition, but the recent events the Minnesota Army National Guard is dealing with means that this is something that would take place within the next two to three years, Walker noted.

“This could be an expedited timeline, it could be for the entire 80 (acres),” he said, noting he is looking for direction from the council as to members' wishes to continue pursuing this deal.

For instance, Walker pointed out that the Council may decide that giving 80 acres of Willmar Industrial Park land to the National Guard does not make sense with the addition of the Willmar Rail Park, especially if the National Guard is not willing to compensate the city fairly for the land.

Walker explained that the memorandum of understanding is a non-binding agreement that allows both parties to continue to talk through the technicalities of any kind of deal, noting the Minnesota Army National Guard has “more than a dozen chains of command that need to approve it.”

He also noted that the National Guard won’t really have an answer as to whether or not it will be moving forward with the project until it puts together its construction schedule for next year.

There is also the technicality that the Minnesota Army National Guard does not really do land swaps, so Walker is working with City Attorney Robert Scott to figure out what type of an agreement would work best for the city.

“I do think that this will come down to, do we think giving 80 acres to the National Guard makes sense when we have the rail park?” Walker said.

“It’ll be interesting what they come up with and what they come back with,” said Councilor Julie Asmus. “This is, I guess, pretty exciting that they are looking at another development, but it’s 80 acres.”

Councilor Justin Ask commented that the adjusted timeline is significant, and he saw that as being a positive development.

Councilor Rick Fagerlie asked if the council should tour the Minnesota Army National Guard facilities on North Business 71 before committing to any deal, and Walker stated that is something that could be worked out through the vetting process.

“I think there’s a real possibility that we just go, ‘Actually, this is really cool, but no thanks. We’d rather do something else with those 80 acres,’” Walker said. “And I think that’s fair.”