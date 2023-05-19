99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City signs purchase agreement with Midwest & Bluegrass Rail to develop 145 acres in Willmar Industrial Park

A purchase agreement has been drafted and signed by Midwest & Bluegrass Rail for the development of a 145-acre intermodal distribution center.

A potential Willmar Rail Park would include an 8,000-foot rail loop coming off the Willmar Wye railroad bypass west of Willmar. A grain storage facility is planned along the west side of the project area and Nexyst would be on the east side of the loop. The map illustration shows four rail spurs. The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking and would be developed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail.
A potential Willmar Rail Park would include an 8,000-foot rail loop coming off the Willmar Wye railroad bypass west of Willmar. A grain storage facility is planned along the west side of the project area and Nexyst would be on the east side of the loop. The map illustration shows four rail spurs. The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking and would be developed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail.
Contributed / Bolton & Menk illustration dated April 14, 2023
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:05 PM

WILLMAR — Things are moving ahead quickly for developing a 145-acre intermodal distribution center in the Willmar Industrial Park .

The Willmar City Council on Monday approved a public hearing to take place at its June 5 meeting for the sale of land to Midwest & Bluegrass Rail for the development of what has previously been called the Willmar Rail Park by Aaron Backman, executive director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

Aaron Backman
Aaron Backman, executive director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.
Contributed / Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce

Connected to the Willmar Wye railroad bypass on the west side of the city, this development will be constructed just west of the new FedEx facility in the Willmar Industrial Park. Brian Miller, chief operating officer for Midwest & Bluegrass Rail, has already signed the agreement to purchase the 145 acres for $1.16 million, or $8,000 per acre.

The rail and spurs constructed within the development would be owned by the company, which also will manage the rail park.

“I like that feature,” Backman said, noting the city already maintains roads, parking lots and other things. “I don’t think you also want to be responsible for rail. These guys, that’s what they do, that’s their forte — developing rail, maintaining it, interacting with customers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE

The rail hub development is an expansion of what had been announced previously as a regional transportation hub for Nexyst, a company that moves crops from field to consumer by using a network of specialized containers. MB Rail is purchasing the land and developing and managing the site for tenants like Nexyst and other businesses that need rail access.

The project being planned will include an 8,000-foot rail loop coming off the Willmar Wye, Backman told the EDC Joint Operations Board at its April 13 meeting. A grain storage facility is planned along the west side of the project area and Nexyst would be on the east side of the loop, according to Backman.

While the purchase agreement includes a provision that would allow MB Rail to extend the inspection and due diligence period for up to 120 days, the company is anxious to begin construction as soon as possible.

“They have repeatedly indicated to me that they would like to close as soon as possible. That they would like to start construction as soon as possible,” Backman said. “We have a condensed timeline … the goal is to try to have construction in late summer, early fall here. I don’t think they are going to exercise this in terms of extending the diligence period.”

If MB Rail does not commence construction of the intermodal distribution center within one year, the city will retain the right to purchase the property back within two years at the same price for which it was sold.

As part of the agreement, the city of Willmar will be required to upgrade Minnesota Highway 40 to accommodate the additional traffic that it will bring to the area. The city was awarded a $900,000 Transportation Economic Development grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to fund the highway upgrades.

The city of Willmar is also required to extend sewer and water services to the boundary of the development, but MB Rail will pay half the cost to do so.

Backman reviewed the different types of easements associated with the property for utilities and road rights of way, as well as for Hawk Creek, part of which is located within the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to make sure we are protecting the Hawk Creek drainage, so what they can and cannot do, we were specifying how many feet they need to be away from Hawk Creek,” Backman explained.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar Ten Investors proposal for city hall/community center to be heard at May 15 City Council meeting
According to a proposal from Willmar Ten Investors, it will cost approximately $18.2 million to $20.7 million to renovate the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a combined Willmar city hall and community center.
May 14, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
CityLineImprovements.jpg
Local
City Line Towing owner Jason Butler takes pride in improvements to his property in downtown Willmar
Jason Butler has invested about $1 million purchasing and making improvements on land he owns along Benson Avenue in downtown Willmar, but may not continue to invest in that land due to disagreements with the city.
May 13, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
City Line Towing 042723 002.jpg
Local
City Line Towing, city of Willmar at odds regarding use of land beneath First Street bridge over Highway 12
City Line Towing owner Jason Butler has been trying to get permission from the city of Willmar to use for business purposes city-owned land under the First Street bridge that goes over U.S. Highway 12 and the railroad tracks. He has not been successful.
May 09, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A mural design featuring graphic human images doing outdoor activities like running, biking and swimming through graphic landscapes and connected by a graphic trail.
Local
Artist Sonja Madsen's design chosen to adorn outdoor fitness court to be constructed in Willmar's Sperry Park
Willmar City Council has approved using Artist Sonja Madsen's design for the mural that will be on the wall separating the two sides of the outdoor fitness court to be constructed at Sperry Park.
May 09, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
SteveOkins
Local
Steve Okins retires as city of Willmar Finance Director
Okins last day with the city was April 21 after serving the city for 37 years.
May 08, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A potential Willmar Rail Park would include an 8,000-foot rail loop coming off the Willmar Wye railroad bypass west of Willmar. A grain storage facility is planned along the west side of the project area and Nexyst would be on the east side of the loop. The map illustration shows four rail spurs. The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking and would be developed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail.
Local
Willmar Planning Commission approves $1.16 million purchase agreement to develop a rail park
The Willmar Rail Park, as it's being called by Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman, would encompass 145 acres in Willmar's Industrial Park and represents an expansion of the Nexyst development. The Nexyst project has been previously described as regional transportation hub for the company, which moves crops from field to consumer by using a network of specialized containers.
May 05, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Volunteer firefighter Ryan Erickson, 63, of Blomkest, Minnesota.
Local
Fallen Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died in the line of duty on May 12, 2022, when a grain bin struck him as he was leaving his farm to respond to a weather watch due to impending violent storms.
May 04, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to consider license and donation acceptance agreement for amphitheater at Robbins Island
Willmar City Council will consider a license and donation acceptance agreement with the Rotary Club of Willmar at its meeting Monday, May 1.
April 29, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
southdale.jpg
Local
Repurposing and revitalizing empty mall spaces for civic use brings them closer to creator's original intent
When the first indoor shopping mall opened, creator Victor Gruen envisioned the surrounding area being developed into a more European-style town center. Instead, it grew into something he despised.
April 28, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Runnings Storefront.jpg
Local
Minnesota-based Runnings to purchase R.P. Home and Harvest
Upon completion of the acquisition R.P. Home & Harvest, Runnings’ footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.
April 24, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Currently, there is a large blanket easement for the Magellan Pipeline, which crosses under Kandiyohi County Road 55 and Minnesota Highway 40 and is located toward the southwest corner of the development, according to Backman. Magellan has agreed to pay for a survey and confine the easement.

There will be a limit on the height of the structures in the development due to its proximity to the Willmar Municipal Airport, which is located two miles to the west of the development.

“The maximum we can have at this point is 150 feet. So that should handle most developments (within the rail park),” Backman said. “The large cooperative that is looking at a project in addition to Nexyst, they have some projects that go up 226 feet high, and so they understand they need to be 150 or less, in this case.”

The cooperative Backman referenced has not been named publicly and no other specifics of the potential project were discussed Monday.

There is also a provision that nothing within the development will attract birds, which would create a potential hazard for aircraft. Councilor Carl Shuldes questioned how that would work, since a stormwater retention pond will likely be required as part of the project and will attract Canadian geese.

Backman explained that a stormwater retention plan would be developed and there will likely be a regional retention pond constructed that could accommodate several projects within the Willmar Industrial Park.

“How do you control geese? That’s a good question,” Backman said. “The city owns some land to the north, but I think, my thought, and I’m not an expert on stormwater, but we should probably have a pond that’s closer to Hawk Creek in some fashion, because it’s going to flow to the north.”

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from May 12-18, 2023
May 19, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
An animated Kory Klebe, environmental education and shooting sports coordinator with Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, gave a presentation on pelicans in Minnesota in Granite Falls on May 11, 2023 as part of a "Welcome Back Pelicans" event celebrating their spring migratory return.
Northland Outdoors
Welcoming back a two-time comeback winner: pelicans
May 19, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Abigail Krentz, a senior research scientist, is shown at the University of Minnesota's Plant Protein Innovation Center on the St. Paul campus. The research she and her colleagues are conducting could ultimately shape the way we raise crops in western Minnesota.
Local
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution: 'Quiet' revolution taking hold in agriculture in the Midwest
May 19, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.011.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals aim for a state title
May 19, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS freshman Addi Nelson is mobbed at home plate after hitting a grand slam during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats power past Paynesville Bulldogs
May 18, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: LQPV/D-B boys take first at Camden Conference Championships
May 18, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott