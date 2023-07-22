6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Clara City, Minnesota, asks Chippewa County to partner in building new library

Clara City is looking at building a new library, and would like Chippewa County to share in cost for building and maintaining the facility, just as it does for the library in Montevideo.

The City of Clara City is looking to replace its public library with a new facility and is asking Chippewa County to be a partner in the project. A former bank building, shown above, currently serves as the library.
The City of Clara City is looking to replace its public library with a new facility and is asking Chippewa County to be a partner in the project. A former bank building, shown above, currently serves as the library.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:33 AM

MONTEVIDEO — The city of Clara City is asking Chippewa County to share in the costs of building and maintaining a new library in the community.

“We would like you to be partners with us,” Steve Jones, city administrator for Clara City, told the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners on July 18.

READ MORE

Clara City has been working with BKV Group Architects , of Minneapolis, to examine its options for a new library. Since 2005, the Clara City Library has been operating in a former bank building in the city’s downtown area.

Jones told the commissioners that the city intends to replace the library with a new building, possibly at a site kitty-corner from the City Hall. The site is cleared and available to the city at no cost.

Building at the current library site is also an option, but doing so adds to the costs of demolition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city is continuing to experience mold and water problems in the library building, Jones told the commissioners. The city faces the conundrum of whether to invest in repairs, roofing and windows in a building that was never designed for use as a library.

The analysis by BKV found that there are “inefficiencies in space” use inherent in the 1970s-era bank building.

The city administrator said the city has two asks for the county: Would it share in the costs of building a new library, and would it also share in the annual maintenance costs?

Jones, who was previously city manager in Montevideo, pointed out that Chippewa County has split the cost of building and maintaining the Chippewa County — Montevideo Library with the city of Montevideo since its construction in 1970. The county similarly is a partner with the city of Montevideo in the CCM Health hospital and clinic as well as the Montevideo Airport.

The county has also invested $3 million of county funds in the development of a Minnesota Veterans Home in the community. It will represent a challenge to the operations of the Care Center and Assisted Living facility in Clara City.

Jones said the analysis indicated that it could cost more than $3 million for a new library, but that Clara City would not take on a debt so large. He said City Council members are unlikely to take on a debt of more than $1 million for a new library.

He said the city has been offered a “sizable” donation to help offset the cost for a new library. The city is also looking at the possibility of obtaining state bond funds toward its costs.

State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, Meeker County, and minority lead on the Capital Investment Committee, is optimistic of obtaining some funds for the project, according to Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city administrator said the city is also looking at other options for the project, including low-interest, long-term loan monies from the United States Department of Agriculture-Rural Development and grant funds too.

“We’re going to play every card we can,” said Jones. The city is unlikely to go forward with a project unless two-thirds or three-fourths of the funding can be obtained from outside sources.

If these scenarios play out, he estimates that the city and county would each pay out roughly $20,000 a year for building and maintenance costs. He emphasized that as a partner, the county would have an equal say in deciding whether or not to go forward with a project.

More by Tom Cherveny:
The just over 50-miles route for the Bluenose Gopher 50 treats gravel bike riders to scenic views of the Minnesota River on July 15, 2023.
Northland Outdoors
Gravel riders make scenic route the fastest
Bluenose Gopher 50 gravel bike race introduces outdoor enthusiasts to the scenery, back roads of Minnesota River Valley
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Carmen Fernholz, right, described the challenges and strides made in developing the intermediate wheat grass trademarked as Kernza during a field day at the A Frame Farm near Madison, Minnesota on July 13, 2023.
Local
Minnesota farmers among those growing the promise of Kernza
Strides are being made in transforming this intermediate wheatgrass into a viable crop.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
DSC_0058.JPG
Local
Nearly $4M from state aids Lake Lillian, Minnesota, infrastructure needs
The Kandiyohi County community of around 300 residents is in the midst of a multi-phase project to address water and sanitary and storm sewer needs.
Jul 15
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Let's Go Fishing 071223 001.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Let's Go Fishing keeps making it happen
Since 2002, the organization and its volunteers give back to seniors and others by hosting them on fishing and boating excursions on Green Lake
Jul 14
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Commissioner Dave Nordaune pointed out the challenge the proposal represents for the county. Maynard and Milan are responsible for library buildings and maintenance without county support, and Chippewa County residents also utilize the Granite Falls Library, which receives no county support. The county would have to treat these libraries no differently, and it may need to re-examine its role in the Montevideo Library.

Some of the smaller communities in the county feel that there is a “Montevideo centrist” approach in county investment toward the county seat. Commissioner Candice Jaenisch pointed out that the commissioners are looking to invest in a new or improved facility for its Family Services operations after rejecting an offer by the city of Maynard to house those operations in the former MACCRAY West elementary school building there.

“Nothing is ever equal, I get that,” Jones told the commissioners. He asked that they consider being a partner with Clara City as the county’s second-largest tax provider and a community that is growing and seeing some good things happen.

His comment came after board chair Matt Gilbertson noted that residents in other areas of the county will want to see that all areas are treated fairly.

“We can open this can of worms when we have our budget meeting (and) have this all laid out for us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioners will begin budget discussions in a few weeks, he added.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 22, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 22, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Lightning strikes illuminate the sky over the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. The storm brought down trees and infrastructure, causing multi-hour power outages in the area.
Members Only
Local
Kandiyohi County looks for ways to fill weather radar gaps
1h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott