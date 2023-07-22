Clara City, Minnesota, asks Chippewa County to partner in building new library

MONTEVIDEO — The city of Clara City is asking Chippewa County to share in the costs of building and maintaining a new library in the community.

“We would like you to be partners with us,” Steve Jones, city administrator for Clara City, told the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners on July 18.

Clara City has been working with BKV Group Architects , of Minneapolis, to examine its options for a new library. Since 2005, the Clara City Library has been operating in a former bank building in the city’s downtown area.

Jones told the commissioners that the city intends to replace the library with a new building, possibly at a site kitty-corner from the City Hall. The site is cleared and available to the city at no cost.

Building at the current library site is also an option, but doing so adds to the costs of demolition.

The city is continuing to experience mold and water problems in the library building, Jones told the commissioners. The city faces the conundrum of whether to invest in repairs, roofing and windows in a building that was never designed for use as a library.

The analysis by BKV found that there are “inefficiencies in space” use inherent in the 1970s-era bank building.

The city administrator said the city has two asks for the county: Would it share in the costs of building a new library, and would it also share in the annual maintenance costs?

Jones, who was previously city manager in Montevideo, pointed out that Chippewa County has split the cost of building and maintaining the Chippewa County — Montevideo Library with the city of Montevideo since its construction in 1970. The county similarly is a partner with the city of Montevideo in the CCM Health hospital and clinic as well as the Montevideo Airport.

The county has also invested $3 million of county funds in the development of a Minnesota Veterans Home in the community. It will represent a challenge to the operations of the Care Center and Assisted Living facility in Clara City.

Jones said the analysis indicated that it could cost more than $3 million for a new library, but that Clara City would not take on a debt so large. He said City Council members are unlikely to take on a debt of more than $1 million for a new library.

He said the city has been offered a “sizable” donation to help offset the cost for a new library. The city is also looking at the possibility of obtaining state bond funds toward its costs.

State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, Meeker County, and minority lead on the Capital Investment Committee, is optimistic of obtaining some funds for the project, according to Jones.

The city administrator said the city is also looking at other options for the project, including low-interest, long-term loan monies from the United States Department of Agriculture-Rural Development and grant funds too.

“We’re going to play every card we can,” said Jones. The city is unlikely to go forward with a project unless two-thirds or three-fourths of the funding can be obtained from outside sources.

If these scenarios play out, he estimates that the city and county would each pay out roughly $20,000 a year for building and maintenance costs. He emphasized that as a partner, the county would have an equal say in deciding whether or not to go forward with a project.

Commissioner Dave Nordaune pointed out the challenge the proposal represents for the county. Maynard and Milan are responsible for library buildings and maintenance without county support, and Chippewa County residents also utilize the Granite Falls Library, which receives no county support. The county would have to treat these libraries no differently, and it may need to re-examine its role in the Montevideo Library.

Some of the smaller communities in the county feel that there is a “Montevideo centrist” approach in county investment toward the county seat. Commissioner Candice Jaenisch pointed out that the commissioners are looking to invest in a new or improved facility for its Family Services operations after rejecting an offer by the city of Maynard to house those operations in the former MACCRAY West elementary school building there.

“Nothing is ever equal, I get that,” Jones told the commissioners. He asked that they consider being a partner with Clara City as the county’s second-largest tax provider and a community that is growing and seeing some good things happen.

His comment came after board chair Matt Gilbertson noted that residents in other areas of the county will want to see that all areas are treated fairly.

“We can open this can of worms when we have our budget meeting (and) have this all laid out for us,” he said.

The commissioners will begin budget discussions in a few weeks, he added.