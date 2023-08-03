Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 3

News Local

Clara City, Minnesota, pilot dies of injuries from crop-dusting crash

Derek DuHoux was in medical care for injuries suffered in a July 25 crash when his plane clipped a power line.

Derek DuHoux
Derek DuHoux
Contributed
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:25 AM

CLARA CITY — A Clara City man has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash while piloting a crop-dusting plane in Chippewa County.

The family of Derek John DuHoux reported that he died Aug. 2 while in medical care for the injuries he suffered on the morning of July 25. “Derek went doing what he loves — flying! Godspeed son, fly high with the angels,” the family posted on a Caring Bridge site created to share medical updates about him.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported that the plane DuHoux was flying caught a power line and crashed into a cornfield in Crate Township around 9:35 a.m. on July 25. He was transported by LifeLink Aircare with life-threatening injuries after emergency responders reached the site, according to the news release from the sheriff at that time. The medical facility was not named.

3568037+Airplane crash sock.jpg
Local
Clara City, Minnesota, pilot suffers life-threatening injuries in crop-dusting crash
An airplane crash was reported around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in rural Chippewa County, northwest of Clara City. The pilot, identified as Derek John DuHoux, was airlifted from the scene.
Jul 25
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

The Clara City native and MACCRAY High School graduate was a military veteran and a 2011 graduate of the aircraft and pilot bachelor’s program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, according to West Central Tribune archives and a LinkedIn page.

His service in the military included service as Alpha Company commander with the 1-10 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion in the U.S. Army.

A West Central Tribune photo from 2007 shows he missed his senior prom while attending military training in Georgia.

050407 maccray prom 5.jpeg
A May 2007 photo from the MACCRAY prom grand march, conducted that year at the MACCRAY West Elementary School in Maynard, shows a student wearing a poster of a photo of Derek DuHoux, a fellow MACCRAY student who, according to West Central Tribune archives, could not attend his senior prom because he was in military training in Georgia. Several others at the prom wore American flags in honor of DuHoux. Shown are Joe Plante of Maynard and Katie Holmgren of Clara City.
Bill Zimmer / West Central Tribune file photo
MORE LOCAL NEWS:

