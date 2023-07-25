Clara City, Minnesota, pilot suffers life-threatening injuries in crop-dusting crash

CLARA CITY — A Clara City pilot suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a crop-dusting plane crashed in a cornfield in Chippewa County .

According to a news release from Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson, the pilot — identified as Derek John DuHoux, of rural Clara City — was airlifted from the scene north of Clara City. He was the lone occupant.

The crash happened during the course of aerial agricultural spraying, when the “spray plane” caught a power line on the opposite side of the road near the intersection of 90th Avenue and 10th Street Northeast in Crate Township, according to Olson.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clara City Fire and Ambulance, Montevideo Ambulance, Boondock First Responders, Federal Aviation Administration and LifeLink Aircare.