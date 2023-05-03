Clean Water Fund grant to assist Upper Sioux Community stream bank erosion project

ST. PAUL — The Upper Sioux Community is among seven applicants the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has selected to receive Clean Water Funds through the pilot Clean Water Legacy Partners Grant Program , according to a news release from BWSR.

The Upper Sioux Community has been awarded $250,000 of the $1 million to be allocated.

The funds will assist the community in a project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the design and construction of a stream bank restoration project on the Minnesota River .

The project will place rock toeholds and riprap to armor a section of riverbank along tribal lands. It also calls for installing bendway weirs. During high flows, the river has breached the riverbank. The erosion threatens tribal trust land used as the community’s wacipi or powwow grounds.

The project includes an estimated cost of $4.8 million with the federal government responsible for $3,659,750 and the Upper Sioux Community $1,155,250.

Tribal lands adjacent to the Minnesota River in Yellow Medicine County have been lost over the last several decades due to erosion of the riverbank, and the canopy of vegetation which shades and cools the river has been lost. Continued erosion threatens to further erode the stream bank, and may potentially create a new river channel which will bifurcate tribal lands, according to information from BWSR.