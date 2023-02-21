Closings and announcements on Feb. 22-23, 2023

Here is a list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements.

Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com .

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing to the West Central Tribune here .

Updated: 10 a.m. Feb. 23

Health care

Avera

Granite Falls: Avera Medical Group Granite Falls - Opening at 12 p.m.

Marshall: All Marshall clinics & Urgent Care - Opening at 12 p.m. (exception - Cancer Center will remain open for infusions/injections)

CentraCare

Benson: Thursday, Feb. 23 – Benson Clinic, including walk-in clinic, opening at 12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eden Valley: Wednesday to Friday, Feb. 22 to 24 – Eden Valley Clinic closed

Paynesville: Thursday, Feb. 23 – Paynesville Clinic closed

Redwood Falls: Thursday, Feb. 23 – Redwood Clinic walk-in services will open at 9 a.m. Regular clinic services will open beginning at 12 p.m.

Willmar:



Thursday, Feb. 23 – Willmar Cancer Center opening at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Willmar Main Clinic Urgent Care will be open 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Willmar Main Clinic, Skylark Clinic, Lakeland Clinic, & New London Clinic will open for regular services beginning at 12 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Willmar Surgery Center closed

Planned Parenthood

The Willmar and St. Cloud locations are among the health centers closed Thursday, Feb. 23, by Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Counties

Kandiyohi County: All Kandiyohi County offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , all essential county employees will provide emergency services. However, all governmental services will be closed for the day. Offices will reopen Friday.

The closure will affect the Kandiyohi County Landfill, Health and Human Services building, the Kandiyohi County Courthouse , License Bureau, and the records department at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Chippewa County: Chippewa County plows were pulled at 4 p.m. Wednesday, as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeker County: Meeker County Offices and Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23. Operations will resume as usual on Friday.

Renville County: Renville County, in a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post, noted that travel conditions were deteriorating rapidly, and urged residents to reconsider any travel plans and stay home. County snowplows were having a difficult time keeping up with clearing the roads and may have to pull off the roads in the very near future due to the worsening conditions.

Swift County: Swift County will be closing on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Courthouse offices, Health & Human Services offices, and non-essential employees at both the Highway Office and Environmental Service office. Offices will reopen Friday.

Yellow Medicine County: Yellow Medicine County pulled its plows off the roads Wednesday at 5 p.m., and urged residents to remain home.

Cities

Montevideo

SNOW EMERGENCY 2/23/23 12am. AVES-No Parking after Snow Emergency is declared til plowed. STREETS-No Parking between 8a-6p or till plowed.

Willmar

City of Willmar snow emergency

Snow emergency in the Central Business District at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, through 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. No parking from First to Seventh Streets Southwest and from Trott Avenue to the Bypass. Vehicles will be towed. Residents may use city parking lots.

If questions, contact Gary Manzer at 320-235-3827 or cell 320-491-7366.

Willmar Public Library

The library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Willmar Community Center

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.: Veterans Coffee Social has been CANCELED.

Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.: Lullaby Quilting Group has been CANCELED.

Wednesday, 2 p.m.: Live Entertainment Music with Willmar Area Senior Club has been CANCELED.

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.: LSS Senior Dining has been CANCELED.

Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.: Cribbage Corner and Whist has been CANCELED.

Wednesday, 3 p.m.: LSS Compassionate Care Group has been CANCELED.

Thursday, 12:30 p.m.: Court Whist Tournament has been CANCELED.

Thursday, 3:30 p.m.: Community Kitchen: Ruffle Your Truffles has been POSTPONED to Thursday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, 9 a.m.: AARP tax preparation help has been CANCELED. Please call 320-354-3529 to reschedule.

Thursday, 7 p.m.: West Central Singers rehearsal has been CANCELED.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership Perspectives - Willmar Chamber of Commerce

The Leadership Perspectives trip to the Minnesota Capital on Wednesday, Feb. 22, has been canceled. The trip has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 8.

Willmar Parks and Recreation

Tuesday: Middle school and high school tennis canceled

Tuesday: Rec hockey canceled

Wednesday: Adult basketball and hockey canceled

Schools

Willmar Public Schools: Willmar Public School District will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 23. All after-school and evening activities, including Community Education, Willmar Early Childhood Family Programs , Preschool classes, and Willmar Adult Education, will also be closed.

New London-Spicer Schools: New London-Spicer Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, for all students in grades PreK-12. All activities, athletics, child care and food service will be closed. This will be a traditional snow day. There will be no eLearning. Information regarding additional snow make-up days will be shared with families once the school board makes a decision.

ACGC School District: No after-school activities Tuesday. School will be closed Wednesday.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Schools: BBE Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Thursday, Feb. 23, will be an E-Learning day.

The Jaguar Kid Connection will open at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Please expect the early closure of JKC on Wednesday. More information regarding child care on Thursday will be communicated.

Benson Public Schools: Benson Public schools will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23.

El miércoles y jueves 22 y 23 de febrero, las escuelas públicas de Benson estarán cerradas debido a las inclemencias del tiempo.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOLD Public Schools: BOLD and St. Mary's of Bird Island will be closed Wednesday.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Public Schools: BLHS schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Canby Public Schools: Canby Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Central Minnesota Christian School: No information available.

Dassel-Cokato School District: School is canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday, and will instead be E-learning days. Tuesday evening Dassel-Cokato Community Education activities will run until 9 p.m. It is the decision of each family as to whether or not students participate.

All activities and early childhood classes for Wednesday and Thursday are canceled. Charger Kids Club will be closed.

Dawson-Boyd Public Schools: Dawson-Boyd Public Schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Day care will open at 8 a.m. with limited availability. Reserve a spot in Brightwheel or Procare.

Dream Technical Academy: The academy will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hancock Public Schools: No information available.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Schools: KMS Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23. E-learning days.

Lac qui Parle Valley Schools: Lac qui Parle Valley Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22. No E-Learning.

Lakeview School District: The district will be observing an e-learning day on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Litchfield Public Schools: Litchfield has used four of the five eLearning days approved by the legislature. Below is a summary of the week's schedule.



School Wednesday will be an eLearning Day (fifth E-learning day).

School on Thursday will be a snow day. This means there is no school and no instruction is provided to students on Thursday.

All school-related activities are canceled for Tuesday evening and any future days that school is not in session.

The school board and/or legislature can make decisions/changes to make up days or not.

MACCRAY School District: MACCRAY will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Minnewaska Area Schools: Minnewaska Area Schools will implement e-Learning days Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Feb. 21-23. All campus buildings will be closed until further notice.

There will be no school age child care; Community Education classes; activities, practices or rehearsals, and the district buildings will be CLOSED through Thursday. The district will continue to monitor the situation and keep everyone posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris Area School District: Morris Area Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 22-23), due to the weather. All activities are canceled, including Community Education.

Las Escuelas de Morris Área estarán cerradas mañana y el jueves (22 y 23 de febrero) debido al clima. Todas las actividades están canceladas incluyendo las actividades de educación comunitaria.

Ortonville School District: The district's schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Paynesville Area Schools: With the tracking and consistency and forecast of the storm from the National Weather Service and consultation with multiple agencies, Paynesville Area Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23.

Because the district has utilized its five-learning days, this decision was not made quickly. In addition to a makeup day on Monday, April 10, these two snow days will be made up on Friday, June 2, and Monday, June 5.

Renville County West Schools: Renville County West will be closed Feb. 22. It will be an E-Learning day.

Yellow Medicine East Schools: Due to inclement weather, the YME School District will have no school on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Colleges:

Ridgewater College: The Willmar and Hutchinson campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

St. Cloud State University: Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, afternoon and evening classes at the SCSU at Plymouth campus will be remote. All St. Cloud campus operations and classes will continue as regularly scheduled. UPDATE: Due to a change in the forecast for Feb. 22, in-person St. Cloud and Plymouth classes will be delivered remotely all day, and in-person activities will be canceled on both campuses all day.

Southwest Minnesota State University: The Marshall campus will be closed Wednesday.

University of Minnesota-Morris: The Morris campus is moving to reduced operations from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, through 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Courses are moved to online/distance learning during reduced operations.

Minnesota State University-Mankato: Minnesota State University, Mankato to shift to remote learning for Wednesday, Feb. 22 because of winter weather conditions. Additional information is available at www.mnsu.edu/weather

College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University: No information is available at this time.

Prep athletic events for Feb. 21

Boys Basketball

New London-Spicer at Litchfield, moved up to 5:30 p.m.

Melrose at Minnewaska, moved up to 5:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Christian at Community Christian School, canceled

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Lac qui Parle Valley, canceled

Kimball at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, postponed to 12:45 p.m. Saturday

Royalton at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, postponed to 4 p.m. Saturday

Minneota at Yellow Medicine East, postponed to Monday

Girls Basketball

Minnewaska at Albany, moved up to 4 p.m.

Litchfield at New London-Spicer, moved up to 5:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Cathedral at Community Christian School, canceled

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Benson, canceled

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Holdingford, postponed, TBD

Yellow Medicine East at Montevideo, canceled

Boys Hockey

Section 6A quarterfinals: Morris/Benson Area at Wadena-Deer Creek, moved to 5 p.m.

Section 5A quarterfinals: River Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral, moved to 6 p.m

