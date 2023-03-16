Closings and announcements on March 16-17, 2023

Here is a list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements.

Updated: 12:30 p.m. March 16, 2023

Counties

Cities

Health care

Schools

Willmar Public Schools: Due to inclement weather, all schools will close 2 hours early today, Thursday, March 16th. All after-school and evening activities are canceled, including Community Education, Early Childhood Family Programs, Preschool classes, and Adult Basic Education.

New London-Spicer Schools: Due to the weather, New London-Spicer Schools will be releasing students early today, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Prairie Meadows dismisses at 11:20am, Prairie Woods dismisses at 11:45am, and the Middle/High School dismisses at 12:00pm. There will be no evening activities, including after-school PALS or Cub Kids.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Schools: BBE Schools is closing early today, March 16th. We will be closing at 12:30.

Both pep band and fan bus are CANCELLED today for the girls tournament.

Both pep band and fan bus will still run tomorrow, Friday. Be safe, BBE!

Benson Public Schools: Benson Public Schools will be closing early today, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Northside Elementary will close at 9:35 am and the High School with close at 9:45 am.

Las Escuelas Públicas de Benson cerrarán temprano hoy, jueves 16 de marzo de 2023. La Escuela Primaria Northside cerrará a las 9:35 am y la Escuela Secundaria cerrará a las 9:45 am.

BOLD Public Schools: The girls' basketball team defeated Sleepy Eye in Mankato last Friday propelling them to the State Tournament. They will be playing on Thursday at 5:00 and Friday at either 12:00 or 2:00, depending upon the results of Thursday's game.

To allow the opportunity for all students, staff and families to attend the tournament we will be dismissing at 1:00 on Thursday. This will allow students to eat lunch at school if they so choose. Students in grades 9-12 who choose not to eat will be dismissed at the beginning of lunch. Students who ride the bus will need to wait until 1:00 when the busses leave.

Dawson-Boyd Public Schools: Dawson-Boyd Schools are closed. Daycare will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lac qui Parle Valley Schools: Lac qui Parle Valley Schools will be closed today, Thursday, March 16th.

Due to the weather our 5th-8th grade band/choir concert for tonight is postponed.

Lakeview School District: Lakeview will be closed today, March 16 due to the projected weather. The day will be made up on Thursday, April 6.

The 9-12 Band and Choir Concert will now be on Thursday, March 23. This replaces the ensemble recital scheduled for that night.

Litchfield Public Schools: Litchfield Schools are closing at 12:15 (elementary) and 12:30 (middle and high schools).

MACCRAY School District: MACCRAY Public Schools will be closed today, March 16, 2023. It will be a snow day.

Morris Area School District: Morris Area Schools is closing at 10:00 am due to the weather. All activities, including Community Ed, are canceled.

La Escuela de Morris cerrará a las 10:00 am debido al clima. Todas las actividades, incluyendo educación comunitaria, están canceladas.

Paynesville Area Schools: Due to the deteriorating conditions with heavy snowfall, falling temps and predicted increased wind, Paynesville Area Schools will be closing two hours early. Paynesville Area Elementary will dismiss at 12:55 and Paynesville Secondary will dismiss at 1:05.

Renville County West Schools: RCW will be closed today, March16th. It will be a traditional snow day with out e-Learning. Be safe! Conferences rescheduled to next Thursday, March 23.

Yellow Medicine East Schools: Yellow Medicine East School will be closed, March 16, 2023. Early Childhool Screening has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 30.

Colleges:

Prep athletic events "

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

Minnesota State Tournament Games will continue.

