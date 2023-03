Closings and announcements on March 31-April 1, 2023

Here is a list of government, school and organization weather-related announcements.

Have an announcement? Email it to news@wctrib.com .

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism and subscribing to the West Central Tribune here .

Updated: 10 a.m. March 16, 2023

Counties

No information is available yet.

Cities

No information is available yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health care

No information is available yet.

Schools

Willmar Public Schools: No information is available yet.

New London-Spicer Schools: No information is available yet.

ACGC School District: No information is available yet.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Schools: No information is available yet.

Benson Public Schools: Benson Schools will be closing early today, Friday, March 31, 2023 due to winter weather. Northside will be released at 11:00 AM and the High School at 11:05 AM.

Las escuelas de Benson cerrarán temprano hoy, viernes 31 de marzo de 2023 debido al clima invernal. Northside saldrá a las 11:00 a. m. y High School a las 11:05 a. m.

BOLD Public Schools: No information is available yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Public Schools: No information is available yet.

Canby Public Schools: No information is available yet.

Central Minnesota Christian School: No information is available yet.

Community Christian School: No information is available yet.

Dassel-Cokato School District: No information is available yet.

Dawson-Boyd Public Schools: No information is available yet.

Dream Technical Academy:No information is available yet.

Hancock Public Schools: No information is available yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Schools: KMS schools are closing early at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Lac qui Parle Valley Schools: The schools are closing early and dismissing at 1p.m. Friday, March 31.

Lakeview School District: No information is available yet.

Litchfield Public Schools: No information is available yet.

MACCRAY School District: No information is available yet.

Minnewaska Area Schools: No information is available yet.

Morris Area School District: No information is available yet.

Ortonville School District: No information is available yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville Area Schools: No information is available yet.

Renville County West Schools: No information is available yet.

Yellow Medicine East Schools: No information is available yet.

Colleges:

Ridgewater College: No information is available yet.

St. Cloud State University: No information is available yet.

Southwest Minnesota State University: No information is available yet.

University of Minnesota-Morris: No information is available yet.

Minnesota State University-Mankato: No information is available yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University: No information is available yet.

Prep athletic events

No information is available yet.