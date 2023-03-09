99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cokato, Minnesota, man suffers life-threatening injuries in Meeker County crash

Paul Charles Volness, 64, of Cokato, suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported Tuesday in Meeker County. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment.

car.crash.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 09, 2023 09:08 AM

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP — A Cokato , Minnesota, man suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported Tuesday north of Hutchinson.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, Paul Charles Volness, 64, was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment.

Related:

Volness was traveling westbound on Meeker County Road 18 in a 2007 Saturn Vue, and Shane Donald Pitzl, 44, of Annandale, was traveling north on Highway 15 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Volness was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The airbags in both vehicles deployed during the crash, according to the report. Pitzl was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash reported at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Dassel Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Option 'A' recommended by Klein McCarthy in a report on Chippewa County's facilities needs would remodel and expand the Courthouse building for an estimated cost of $34,853,783. The project costs include remodeling and expansion work to accommodate the Family Service department, along with constructing a new 17-bed jail, remodeling the sheriff's office, and developing a secure courtroom.
Local
Chippewa County chooses private firm to provide medical care for inmates
March 09, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
March 08, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: NLS Wildcats knock off top seed
March 08, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown