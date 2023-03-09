Cokato, Minnesota, man suffers life-threatening injuries in Meeker County crash

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP — A Cokato , Minnesota, man suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash reported Tuesday north of Hutchinson.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, Paul Charles Volness, 64, was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment.

Related:







Volness was traveling westbound on Meeker County Road 18 in a 2007 Saturn Vue, and Shane Donald Pitzl, 44, of Annandale, was traveling north on Highway 15 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Volness was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The airbags in both vehicles deployed during the crash, according to the report. Pitzl was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash reported at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Dassel Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.