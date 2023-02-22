Concordia Choir to perform Saturday at Willmar Entertainment and Arts Center

WILLMAR — Conductor Michael Culloton will bring The Concordia Choir from Moorhead for a concert at 7 p.m., Feb. 25, at the Willmar Entertainment and Arts Center.

The concert will be performed in collaboration with the Willmar High School Cardinal Choir, conducted by Concordia graduate Neal Haugen.

Four Willmar High School graduates, Kathryn Gubrud, Rachel Lanning, Jacob Meyer and Erin Vruwink, are members of the choir.

General admission tickets are $15 for adults; students are free. Tickets are available online at ConcordiaTickets.com or at the door.

The Willmar concert will open the choir’s 16-day tour of the central United States. The tour includes Minnesota performances in Anoka, Farmington, Owatonna and Moorhead, along with concerts in seven other states.

Culloton, a 1998 Concordia graduate and associate professor of music, was named director of choral activities in 2020, appointed conductor of The Concordia Choir and named the Paul J. and Eleanor Christiansen Chair of Choral Music succeeding Dr. René Clausen, who retired after 34 years of service. He is also the artistic director of the Emmy award-winning Concordia Christmas Concerts.

Touring nationally and internationally since 1920, the choir has performed in nearly every major hall in the United States including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and continues to affirm its reputation as one of the nation’s finest a cappella choirs.