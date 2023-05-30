Construction on Glacial Ridge Trail near Spicer, Minnesota, to begin June 5

WILLMAR — Approximately 1.9 miles of Kandiyohi County Road 30, also known as Glacial Ridge Trail, north of Green Lake will be closed for construction beginning June 5.

Construction is expected to last for two weeks. According to Kandiyohi County Public Works, the road will be closed due to necessary utility repairs.

County Road 30 will be closed to all through traffic. Local residents are required to use County Road 40 as an alternative route to access their property.

Residents with questions or concerns about the project can call Bolton and Menk at 320-231-3956 or the Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District at 320-796-4523.