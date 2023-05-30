99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Construction on Glacial Ridge Trail near Spicer, Minnesota, to begin June 5

About 1.9 miles of Kandiyohi County Road 30, where North Shore Drive turns into Glacial Ridge Trail, near Spicer will be closed for construction beginning Monday, June 5. Construction is expected to last for two weeks.

constructionCapture.053023
A screenshot of a map detailing the construction project on County Road 30. Construction begins June 5 and is expected to last two weeks.
Contributed / Jeremy Pfreifer, Kandiyohi County Public Works
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 PM

WILLMAR — Approximately 1.9 miles of Kandiyohi County Road 30, also known as Glacial Ridge Trail, north of Green Lake will be closed for construction beginning June 5.

READ MORE

Construction is expected to last for two weeks. According to Kandiyohi County Public Works, the road will be closed due to necessary utility repairs.

County Road 30 will be closed to all through traffic. Local residents are required to use County Road 40 as an alternative route to access their property.

Residents with questions or concerns about the project can call Bolton and Menk at 320-231-3956 or the Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District at 320-796-4523.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
gavel-2.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Community Corrections celebrates increased funding in passed public safety bill
May 30, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
082622.N.WCT.flowerfarm 008.jpg
Local
Regional gardens rolling out the colorful carpet for visitors to the area
May 30, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
3421869+Ambulance.jpg
Local
Atwater man suffers life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash in Morrison County
May 30, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne