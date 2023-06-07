Construction on Highway 9 near New London, Minnesota, to begin June 12

NEW LONDON — Construction of the newest safety improvement project on state Highway 9 in New London will begin Monday, June 12, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release.

Construction will include sidewalk bump-outs, additional pedestrian crossings, dedicated left-turn lanes near the Country Stop business and renovations to portions of the Mill Pond bridge retaining wall.

The projected temporary closures due to construction will include state Highway 23’s southbound right lane, as well as affected sidewalks and shoulder lanes on Highway 9, according to the news release.

Construction will be carried out under traffic by the project’s contractor, Landwehr Construction , for $922,000. MnDOT’s estimated project end date is Aug. 25, though the exact project timeline is still subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, according to MnDOT.