Construction on U.S. 212 and County Road 9 near Sacred Heart will close intersection on Wednesday, May 31

The intersection of Highway 212 and Renville County Road 9 will be closed Wednesday, May 31, to allow crews to remove pavement. Work will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be completed by 7 p.m., weather permitting.

RenvilleCo.RoadClosure.053123.png
A map of the detoured route from County Road 9 and Highway 212. Construction is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. May 31.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:11 PM

SACRED HEART — As part of a larger project resurfacing 2.3 miles of U.S. Highway 212 in Renville County between 2.3 miles east of Highway 23 to County Road 6, the intersection of County Road 9 and U.S. Highway 212 in Sacred Heart will be closed on Wednesday, May 31.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, County Road 9 will be closed from North Street to 820th Avenue and traffic will routed using North Street, 160th Street and 820th Avenue. Access will be maintained to businesses near the intersection.

The closure will allow work crews to remove existing pavement. Crews will add gravel to the intersection and reopen County Road 9 to traffic once the pavement is removed. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. the same day, May 31.

Residents can learn more about the project at the Sacred Heart Highway 212 project website or by contacting the project hotline at 952-466-6350.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
