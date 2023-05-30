Construction on U.S. 212 and County Road 9 near Sacred Heart will close intersection on Wednesday, May 31

SACRED HEART — As part of a larger project resurfacing 2.3 miles of U.S. Highway 212 in Renville County between 2.3 miles east of Highway 23 to County Road 6, the intersection of County Road 9 and U.S. Highway 212 in Sacred Heart will be closed on Wednesday, May 31.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, County Road 9 will be closed from North Street to 820th Avenue and traffic will routed using North Street, 160th Street and 820th Avenue. Access will be maintained to businesses near the intersection.

The closure will allow work crews to remove existing pavement. Crews will add gravel to the intersection and reopen County Road 9 to traffic once the pavement is removed. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. the same day, May 31.

Residents can learn more about the project at the Sacred Heart Highway 212 project website or by contacting the project hotline at 952-466-6350.