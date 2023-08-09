Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Conviction upheld of Kandiyohi County defendant who fired her public defender

The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected the argument that her waiver of trial counsel "did not comport with constitutional requirements."

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:30 PM

WILLMAR — A Kandiyohi County defendant who fired her public defender and served as her own counsel for her jury trial lost her appeal for a new trial on her conviction for second-degree possession of methamphetamine.

Maria Lopez
The Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Maria Epifania Lopez, 62, in a decision released on Aug. 1. Lopez was sentenced to 58 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee following her April 8, 2022, conviction.

Minnesota Department of Corrections records show Lopez is currently in a minimum security boot camp at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Willow River.

Lopez argued in her appeal that a new trial is required because her waiver of trial counsel “did not comport with constitutional requirements.” She also argued that there was insufficient evidence for her conviction.

The Court of Appeals concluded that Lopez “validly waived trial counsel and that the evidence established her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

She had discharged her attorney on the eve of her trial, according to the Court of Appeals decision. The court pointed out that she had signed a written waiver and had reviewed her decision with the Kandiyohi County District Court , and that she understood the charges against her.

A Kandiyohi County jury returned guilty verdicts to felony second-degree drug possession and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. It acquitted her on a third charge of first-degree drug sale.

Lopez was charged following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on the 500 block of Litchfield Avenue in Willmar on Jan. 31, 2022. Willmar police offices and CEE-VI drug task force agents obtained a search warrant for the residence where a suspect believed to have recently sold methamphetamine was staying.

Lopez was among three residents in the residence at the time of the search. Officers seized methamphetamine in a bedroom she used and drug paraphernalia in a purse belonging to her, according to the criminal complaint.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
