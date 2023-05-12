99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cosmos, Minnesota, farmer wins national award in soybean yield contest

In the 2022 Asgrow National Yield Contest, Cosmos farmer Jon Kramer was honored for a soybean yield of 74 bushels per acre.

Jon Kramer, of Cosmos, was recently honored in the 2022 Asgrow National Yield Contest for a soybean yield of 74 bushels per acre.
Briana Sanchez / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:47 AM

ST. LOUIS — Cosmos farmer Jon Kramer was recently honored among the region’s highest-producing soybean farmers in the 2022 Asgrow National Yield Contest.

Kramer won the award with a yield of 74 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG20X9 Brand, according to a news release from Bayer.

Among 55 farmers receiving awards, 17 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2022 contest. The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
