Cosmos, Minnesota, farmer wins national award in soybean yield contest

ST. LOUIS — Cosmos farmer Jon Kramer was recently honored among the region’s highest-producing soybean farmers in the 2022 Asgrow National Yield Contest.

Kramer won the award with a yield of 74 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG20X9 Brand, according to a news release from Bayer.

Among 55 farmers receiving awards, 17 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2022 contest. The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012.