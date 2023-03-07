County closes timber bridge over BNSF tracks at 49th Street NE due to damage
Drivers have been instructed to use alternate routes until further notice.
WILLMAR — The timber bridge over the BNSF Railway tracks on 49th Street Northeast between Willmar and Kandiyohi has been closed immediately due to damage, according to the Kandiyhohi County Public Works Department.
The bridge will remain closed until a further evaluation of the structure can be completed.
Drivers are instructed to use alternate routes moving forward.
