99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court rules to allow land sale for Tepetonka Golf Course in rural New London, Minnesota

A Kandiyohi County District Court judge ruled in favor of the defendants in a civil suit attempting to block the sale of land near Sibley State Park for a private, destination golf course.

Tepetonka site photo
A proposed new golf course in northern Kandiyohi County would bring private, destination golf to west central Minnesota and the rest of the state. A new court ruling in a dispute among the siblings in the LLC that owns the land clears the way for the sale to proceed.
Contributed / Tepetonka
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 11:11 AM

WILLMAR — The sale of the Cedar Hills family farm property along Shakopee Creek in northern Kandiyohi County can go forward for its development as a destination golf course.

Related:

Kandiyohi County District Court Judge Stephen Wentzell ruled in favor of the defendants in a civil case seeking to block the sale. The judge found that the defendants have the right to sell the property to a third party.

The court “finds no basis to void the land sale" between defendant Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. and Tepetonka Club LLC, the judge stated in the ruling filed March 17.

The civil dispute involves a 187-acre property near Sibley State Park owned by three siblings, Dean Thorson, Don Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Don Thorson and Ulman voted at a meeting on Oct. 29, 2021, to sell the property to Tepetonka Golf Club LLC. The club has offered $1.2 million for the rural New London property.

Dean Thorson did not attend the meeting at which the sale was approved. A few days following the vote, he filed a civil lawsuit to block it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged that the sale violated the bylaws of the Cedar Hills Century Farm, which called for maintaining the land for agricultural use and requiring that it be kept in family ownership. He subsequently amended the civil case to also charge that his siblings violated their fiduciary duties in approving the sale.

Dean Thorson told the West Central Tribune on Tuesday that he is disappointed by the decision and is considering a possible appeal. He said the ruling essentially means that the bylaws of family farm operations have no meaning.

Thorson said he is also upset that the judge awarded the defendants a 100% victory in the case. The court had the option of dividing the property among the three siblings, he said.

A voicemail left Tuesday morning with the defendants' attorney was not immediately returned.

In the ruling, the judge noted that the Cedar Hills Century Farm did not meet state requirements as a family farm since the land was enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. Without status as a family farm, the majority shareholders of the corporation had the right to sell the property for non-agricultural use.

Also, the law does not allow for limitations on the conveyance of property to non-family members. Defendant Ulman had testified that she believed the original requirement to keep the land in family ownership was intended so that their mother could reside there as long as she wished. The plaintiff, Dean Thorson, had argued that the requirement was meant to maintain the property in family ownership for the next generation as well.

The court also rejected the plaintiff’s claim that the defendants had violated their fiduciary duties. While the judge noted that there was obvious strife among the siblings, the two defendants had apprised their brother of the land sale offers and properly informed him about the meeting at which they chose to accept the offer by Tepetonka Golf. He chose not to attend.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Dawson refers to itself as the "gnome town," but the Lac qui Parle County community is also known for its agricultural processing operations. The Ag Processing soybean processing facilities shown in the background here are located in the heart of the community.
Local
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution: Dawson gets ground floor start in plant-based protein
Dawson Mills was started as an early "value-added" cooperative and became a leader in plant-based protein ahead of its time. Today, PURIS is operating in the building first erected by Dawson Mills.
March 17, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Montevideo Superintendent Wade McKittrick responded to questions about the school's upcoming bond referendum during the first of five community input sessions held on March 14, 2023 at the Ramsey Elementary School in Montevideo. He and school board members also hope to join 30 to 40 small group "coffee conversations" in the homes of residents and in other locations prior to the May 9 referendum.
Local
Montevideo voters asked to approve $54M in bonds for school facilities updates
The Montevideo School Board is asking voters to approve a $54,860,000 bond issue to improve academic facilities.
March 16, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many families' well-check visits to the doctor.
Local
Decline in vaccination rates for children worries western Minnesota public health director
The public health director who serves the counties of Yellow Medicine, Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Swift warns that infectious disease numbers could rise due to a decline in immunization rates.
March 16, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Superintendent Sherri Broderius and staff at the MACCRAY Schools will be welcoming students to a new central campus in Clara City with the start of the school year in the district on Wednesday. Students and parents will have their first opportunity to tour the new facilities with an open house from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Local
Joshua Austad to succeed Sherri Broderius as MACCRAY superintendent
Josh Austad will succeed Sherri Broderius as MACCRAY superintendent.
March 15, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

The court record shows that Tepetonka Golf originally offered $1 million for the property. After that offer was made, Dean Thorson offered to purchase his brother’s share of the property for $333,333. He indicated that another family member was interested in purchasing his sister’s share. He expressed interest in a discount to keep the property in the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tepetonka Golf increased its offer for the property to $1.2 million. Dean Thorson did not trust that the offers would not continue to increase, and decided he was no longer interested in purchasing his brother’s share, according to the court decision.

Tepetonka Golf is proposing what was originally estimated to be a $20 million investment to develop the site as a private, destination golf course. Tepetonka Golf has also made purchase offers for land from adjoining property owners for the course, according to the court records.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Middle School names February 2023 students of the month
March 21, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Bethesda renovations 030923 001.jpg
Local
Final phase of long-term transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar expected to be completed this year
March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS junior Grant Paffrath, left, and Eden Valley-Watkins' Myles Dziengel go after a loose ball during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott