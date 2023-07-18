6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crash closes Minnesota Highway 9 east of Benson

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the section of highway, east of Benson, will remain closed for three to four hours.

traffic-accident.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:31 AM

BENSON — A portion of Minnesota Highway 9 at the intersection of County Road 31 will remain closed through early afternoon due to a crash.

According to a news release issued at 10:35 a.m. from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the roadway will remain closed for approximately three to four hours, or until the crash has been cleared.

Traffic is being directed to use an alternate route around the area.

Motorists, can visit MnDOT's 511 website , for realtime traffic and travel information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
