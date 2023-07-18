Crash closes Minnesota Highway 9 east of Benson

BENSON — A portion of Minnesota Highway 9 at the intersection of County Road 31 will remain closed through early afternoon due to a crash.

According to a news release issued at 10:35 a.m. from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the roadway will remain closed for approximately three to four hours, or until the crash has been cleared.

Traffic is being directed to use an alternate route around the area.

Motorists, can visit MnDOT's 511 website , for realtime traffic and travel information.