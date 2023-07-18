6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crash that closed Minnesota Hwy. 9 near Benson killed one

A 35-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, died after a fatal crash reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. MnDOT had closed a portion of Minnesota Highway 9, east of Benson, for several hours after the crash was first reported.

traffic-accident.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:48 PM

BENSON — The crash Tuesday morning that forced the closure of Minnesota Highway 9 east of Benson killed one of the drivers.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol posted a report that the crash was a fatal accident.

According to the accident report, a Kenworth semi, driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Robert King, of Spicer, was westbound on Highway 9 as a Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling southbound on County Road 31. The Volkswagen failed to stop at the intersection, and the vehicles collided.

King was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

According to the State Patrol, the fatal injury was suffered by a 35-year-old male from Grand Forks, North Dakota. The identity of the driver is currently being withheld and is expected to be released Wednesday morning. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to the report, and no other details were listed about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roadway was closed for several hours by the Minnesota Department of Transportation before the accident scene was cleared and traffic was opened up again.

Also responding to the scent Tuesday were the Swift County Sheriff's Office, Benson Fire and Police departments, Centra Care Emergency Medical Services and the DeGraff Fire Department.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 18, 2023
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
030121.N.WCT.RootedRidgewaterClasses.0049.jpg
Local
Ridgewater College to offer two new ag certificates
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 18, 2023
14h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
20h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown