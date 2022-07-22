Dassel, Minnesota, man dies Thursday after being found unresponsive in Meeker County Jail cell

LITCHFIELD — A Meeker County Jail inmate died Thursday after being found unresponsive.

Brady Lee Schmidt, 28, of Dassel, was found at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in his cell and jail staff attempted life-saving measures, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Brady Lee Schmidt died Thursday after being found unresponsive in his cell. Contributed / Meeker County Jail

Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail to assist. Schmidt was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield where he was pronounced dead.

According to the release from Sheriff Brian Cruze, there is no evidence of foul play at this time. Schmidt was in custody awaiting a first court appearance on a second-degree driving while impaired charge.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Litchfield Police Department also assisted at the jail.

The investigation is ongoing.