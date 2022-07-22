99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dassel, Minnesota, man dies Thursday after being found unresponsive in Meeker County Jail cell

Meeker County Jail staff attempted life-saving measures after finding a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell Thursday, the sheriff reported in a news release. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no evidence of foul play at this time, according to Sheriff Brian Cruze.

2981846+ambulance.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
July 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM

LITCHFIELD — A Meeker County Jail inmate died Thursday after being found unresponsive.

Brady Lee Schmidt, 28, of Dassel, was found at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in his cell and jail staff attempted life-saving measures, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

SCHMIDT, BRADY LEE.jpeg
Brady Lee Schmidt died Thursday after being found unresponsive in his cell.
Contributed / Meeker County Jail

Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail to assist. Schmidt was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield where he was pronounced dead.

According to the release from Sheriff Brian Cruze, there is no evidence of foul play at this time. Schmidt was in custody awaiting a first court appearance on a second-degree driving while impaired charge.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Litchfield Police Department also assisted at the jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

More public safety news:
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 27, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
March 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Handcuffs.jpg
Local
Litchfield, Minnesota, home visit with 56-year-old parolee leads to arrest on first-degree drug charges
A 56-year-old parolee was arrested and is in the Meeker County Jail after CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force agents assisted the Minnesota Department of Corrections with a home visit in Litchfield Friday.
March 25, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 25, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
March 25, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
gavel-2.jpg
Local
Charge in sexual assault case to be dismissed if Spicer, Minnesota, man successfully completes probation
March 27, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 27, 2023
March 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report