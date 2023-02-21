99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dawson, Minnesota, man injured in rollover crash in Lac qui Parle County

Ryan George Bunn, 40, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his van left the road and rolled on Minnesota Highway 119 north of Lac qui Parle Valley High School in rural Madison. He was transported to Johnson Memorial Health Services Hospital in Dawson for treatment.

West Central Tribune staff report
February 21, 2023 12:00 PM

HANTHO TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Dawson , Minnesota, man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover Monday evening on a snow- and ice-covered road in rural Madison.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Ryan George Bunn was driving northbound in his 2001 Dodge Caravan on Minnesota Highway 119 when the van left the roadway and rolled.

Bunn was not wearing his seat belt, according to the report. He was transported to Johnson Memorial Health Services Hospital in Dawson for treatment of his injuries.

No one else was involved in the crash reported at 5:41 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 119 and Minnesota Highway 40 in Hantho Township, north of Lac qui Parle Valley High School. Alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

