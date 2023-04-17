99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Deputy Josh Owen procession in progress returning to Glenwood

A procession returning Deputy Josh Owen to Glenwood was reportedly passing through Sauk Centre shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday

owen end of watch.jpg
Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Office
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:51 AM

The procession for Deputy Josh Owen back to Pope County is in progress.

The Polk County Sheriff's deputy is being returned from the Midwest Medical Examiners Office to his hometown of Glenwood. The procession was reported to pass through Sauk Centre shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Owen, another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were shot while responding Saturday night, April 14, to a domestic call in Cyrus. Owen was transported to the Glacial Ridge Health System hospital in Glenwood, where he died.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
102821.N.WCT.CoAdminReview
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to consider updating civil process fees for Sheriff's Office
April 17, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
051722.S.WCT.YME base Dahlager.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: YME has lots of experience
April 15, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Baseball preview: Cards start fresh in '23
April 15, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
042322.S.WCT.RCW base Carter Rice.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: RCW Jaguars hope to up their batting average
April 15, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press