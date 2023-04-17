Deputy Josh Owen procession in progress returning to Glenwood

The procession for Deputy Josh Owen back to Pope County is in progress.

The Polk County Sheriff's deputy is being returned from the Midwest Medical Examiners Office to his hometown of Glenwood. The procession was reported to pass through Sauk Centre shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Owen, another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck officer were shot while responding Saturday night, April 14, to a domestic call in Cyrus. Owen was transported to the Glacial Ridge Health System hospital in Glenwood, where he died.

