99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Diocese of New Ulm announces priest assignments in west central Minnesota

The Diocese of New Ulm has announced new priest assignments, which will be effective June 27.

Candles burning in a church background
Candles burning in a church with stained glass window background
Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:16 AM

NEW ULM — The Catholic Diocese of New Ulm has announced new priest assignments in the area, effective June 27.

The Rev. Brian Mandel will serve as parochial administrator of the St. Isidore the Farmer Area Faith Community, which includes St. Francis in Benson , Sacred Heart in Murdock , and St. John in Appleton .

The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is to serve as pastor of St. Anthony in Watkins in addition to his current assignment as pastor of the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, which includes St. Philip in Litchfield , Our Lady in Manannah, and St. John in Darwin .

The Rev. Mike Doyle will serve as senior associate parochial vicar of the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, which includes St. Anthony in Watkins, St. Philip in Litchfield, Our Lady in Manannah, and St. John in Darwin.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Chippewa County Park Project IMG_4535.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Legal appeal delays but does not dampen enthusiasm for Chippewa County park project along Minnesota River
May 26, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
gavel-2.jpg
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, man sentenced to 60 months in woman's 2021 fentanyl overdose death
May 26, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney
May 25, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne