Diocese of New Ulm announces priest assignments in west central Minnesota

NEW ULM — The Catholic Diocese of New Ulm has announced new priest assignments in the area, effective June 27.

The Rev. Brian Mandel will serve as parochial administrator of the St. Isidore the Farmer Area Faith Community, which includes St. Francis in Benson , Sacred Heart in Murdock , and St. John in Appleton .

The Rev. Jeff Horejsi is to serve as pastor of St. Anthony in Watkins in addition to his current assignment as pastor of the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, which includes St. Philip in Litchfield , Our Lady in Manannah, and St. John in Darwin .

The Rev. Mike Doyle will serve as senior associate parochial vicar of the Shepherd of Souls Area Faith Community, which includes St. Anthony in Watkins, St. Philip in Litchfield, Our Lady in Manannah, and St. John in Darwin.