Discover the history of Kandiyohi County while on the road

There are more than 40 historic site markers located across Kandiyohi County, first installed by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society in the 1960s.

060121.N.WCT.GuriTour03.jpg
The Lars and Guri Endreson cabin, located north of Willmar, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is also marked by one of the historic markers placed by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society.
Carolyn Lange / West Central Tribune
Today at 11:22 AM

Back in the 1960s, Kandiyohi County Historical Society member John Larson began the Historic Sites Project. Over the years, the society would place first wood and then cast-aluminum signs to mark significant historic sites and events across Kandiyohi County. Today, there are approximately 50 markers covering both the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 and other events and sites of historic interest.

The book "Historic Sites of Kandiyohi County," which gives locations and information about the sites, can be purchased at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society. A visitors can learn a lot about the county's history while enjoy the scenery by taking a summer drive to the various sites. Many are located near lakes and towns, while some will take visitors into rural Kandiyohi County.

Located 1/4 mile off Highway 71/23 in Willmar on 26th Aven Northeast is a plaque commemorating the disastrous grasshopper plague of 1876. The insects, Rocky Mountain locusts, swept through the county, destroying practically all the crops, grass and foliage. The disaster made many farmers destitute and both the state and county made monetary relief available to the farmers. The marker is placed on what used to be the Willmar farm, owned by the namesake family of the city.

Grasshopper plague historic site marker in Willmar.JPG
The marker for the grasshopper plague is located on what was the Willmar Farm.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Not far from the grasshopper site, about 1/2 mile further down 26th Avenue Northeast, is the marker for the Solomon Foot Cabin. Solomon Foot, a Civil War veteran, is known as one of the first pioneers in the Willmar area. Both Foot and Solomon lakes are named after him.

Another famous cabin is the Endreson Cabin, one of the county's oldest buildings still located on its original site. The cabin is on the National Register of Historic Places and has links to the 1862 US Dakota War. Members of the Endreson family were either killed or taken captive by Sioux warriors. The cabin and its marker are located at 3669 67th Avenue Northwest, near West Solomon Lake.

There are many other military and U.S.-Dakota War locations commemorated by historic markers. There is the site of a military post, now located at the DNR Boat Landing of West Norway Lake; Little Crow's Camp near Spicer on 140th Avenue; and the site of a 1863 skirmish between the Sioux and the Army located on County Road 8, about three miles north of Lake Lillian.

The county’s earliest inhabitants left behind a series of burial mounds on the east side of Green Lake. Most have been worn down by weather, cultivation and construction, but a few are still visible in backyards, farmyards and near County Park 5. The marker is four miles east of Spicer on County Road 10, then 2½ miles north on County Road 4.

080319.N.WCT.HistoricalMarker0001.jpg
Julianne Johnson looks at the historical marker in honor of her great-grandfather John Hanson, who perished in a blizzard in 1872.
Carolyn Lange / West Central Tribune

There are also various sites having to do with other historic events across the county. There are two markers for blizzards. The 1872 marker is located on County Road 10, east of Spicer, just before the intersection with County Road 2. The 1873 marker is placed on County Road 80 west, northwest of Blomkest, near where the O'Neill brothers and Thomas Holdan died.

A great train wreck west of Atwater on June 23, 1882, took the lives of 13 men and injured 19. The train, a construction unit, derailed in Summit Lake. A mass grave for the unclaimed bodies of the victims is in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. A marker is at the site of the wreck, three miles west of Atwater on Highway 12 and one-half mile south on County Road 4.

There are also markers for the first home, first church and for several towns and settlements that no longer exist. The book from the Kandiyohi County Historical Society gives directions and locations for all the markers.

Robbins Island historic marker in Willmar.JPG
The Kandiyohi County Historical Society historic site marker for Robbins Island is located by the Guri Shelter.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
