Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

DNR begins public engagement for replacing state park recreational opportunities in western Minnesota

Legislation transferring the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community allocates $5 million toward replacing its recreational value.

Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 010.jpg
A tipi at Yellow Medicine River Campground at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park is shown on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The campground has tipis on site for campers.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 6:33 AM

GRANITE FALLS — What could be a lengthy — but potentially exciting — process lies ahead as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources works to transfer the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community .

READ MORE

Ann Pierce, parks and trails director for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said the legislation transferring the park also offers the possibility of "exciting opportunities" to provide replacement recreational values in the western Minnesota River Valley. Pierce and DNR representatives on Thursday in Granite Falls hosted what will be the first of a series of engagement sessions to gather public input on those potential opportunities.

Pierce and Scott Roemhildt, regional director for the DNR, told audiences in two sessions in Granite Falls that the legislation provides $5 million toward those new opportunities. Both pledged that the funds will be committed to opportunities in the area.

Land for the 1,280-acre state park was acquired with federal Land and Water Conservation Fund monies. Federal rules require that an equal recreational “value” be provided if the land is no longer used as a park.

Pierce said the federal designation on the park land could be placed on new land being acquired with other funds by the DNR. That would open up greater flexibility for using the $5 million on enhancing recreational opportunities through expanding existing parks or other possibilities, including acquiring new land in the river valley area.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is even possible to develop a new park, but Pierce and Roemhildt acknowledged that the allocated funds would not be able to replace the acreage in the park.

Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 008.jpg
The Yellow Medicine River, shown on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, flows through the Upper Sioux Agency State Park before joining the Minnesota River.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Both urged that the area consider seeking legislative support for obtaining more state funding for replacing the recreational opportunities.

The legislation requires the DNR to develop a report by early January describing the obstacles to the land transfer. It is not known when the transfer will occur, or how long the process to find replacement opportunities will take. Pierce said the DNR is hoping to develop a list of potential opportunities by later this year.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Highway 67 DSC_0002.JPG
Local
Yellow Medicine County approves turnback agreement to take over a portion of former Minnesota Highway 67
Slope failure led the Minnesota Department of Transportation to abandon a segment of state Highway 67 and permanently reroute the highway.
June 30, 2023 06:36 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Rep. Dean UrdahDSC_0046.JPG
Members Only
Local
Rise in spending, use of surplus concerns western Minnesota Republican state legislator
Rep. Dean Urdahl offers his perspective in a recap of the most recent legislative session to Chippewa County Board of Commissioners.
June 29, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Tepetonka site photo
Local
Tepetonka destination golf course north of Willmar to contribute to project addressing erosion
Tepetonka Club has said it is willing to put a portion of its acquired land in an permanent easement for the Shakopee Creek erosion project.
June 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Chippewa County could learn as early as June 20 whether the Minnwest Bank building in downtown Montevideo provides an affordable option for relocating the county's Family Services operations. Bank is shown in this May 16, 2023 photo.
Local
Chippewa County closer to knowing potential of Montevideo, Minnesota, bank building for Family Services
Klein McCarthy Architects expects to have a space analysis of a downtown bank building ready for the Chippewa County Board's next meeting.
June 27, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

While the DNR representatives expressed optimism about the upcoming process, their enthusiasm was not shared by all those attending the Granite Falls afternoon session.

Greg Renneke, a member of the Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners , expressed his displeasure. “We’re all here because we don’t want this to happen,” he said.

No legislators were present for the session, and questions raised by attendees as to why there were no opportunities for public input prior to the the legislation’s approval were not answered.

Roemhildt said that the DNR did not know in advance that the legislation was going to be introduced. The area’s two local legislators — Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, and Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent — were not authors of the legislation.

Upper Sioux Community Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold, left, and Colin Wright, parks and trails supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Spicer, visit during a break in a community engagement sessions sponsored by the DNR in Granite Falls on June 29, 2023.
Upper Sioux Community Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold, left, and Colin Wright, parks and trails supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Spicer, visit during a break in a community engagement sessions sponsored by the DNR in Granite Falls on June 29, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

Another frequent question raised by the public — how the Upper Sioux Community will use the land— has not yet been decided, according to Kevin Jensvold, tribal chairman of the Upper Sioux Community . He told attendees that it will not be used as recreational land. The community believes it should never have been designated as recreational land, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer has brought criticism. “The tribe seems to be the target of all the discussion,” he said.

But Jensvold pledged his community’s ongoing support for the process of finding replacement recreational opportunities. He said tribal representatives successfully obtained approval from the National Park Service to allow more than the one-year time frame normally allowed for finding replacement value.

“We can be the best allies and active participants,” he said of the process to obtain replacement opportunities.

Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 004.jpg
A monarch butterfly flies through the open prairie grasses at Yellow Medicine River Campground on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The two DNR-sponsored sessions on Thursday also offered participants opportunities to work as small groups to identify the types of recreational opportunities — and potential locations for them — in the western Minnesota area. The ideas will be reviewed by DNR staff as the process continues.

Participants at meetings hosted by the Land Stewardship Project in recent weeks indicated that many residents want to find the types of recreational opportunities now provided by the park.

At an LSP-sponsored session held on Wednesday evening in Granite Falls, participants said they appreciated the park for its wilderness, quiet and solitude, along with the opportunities for activities like hiking, camping, horseback riding and fishing.

For many, it came down to the wilderness values the park situated at the meeting of the Minnesota and Yellow Medicine Rivers offers.

“It’s great to have something so close and yet feel like you are so far away,” said Virginia Homme, a resident of the valley since the 1970s, at the Land Stewardship meeting.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
WWII vehicles.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Stearns History Museum to bring WWII to life with fourth annual Living History Experience
July 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 1, 2023
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 1, 2023
July 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: It was good night at KRA Speedway for this trio
August 25, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo's Jacob Knapper, 66, leads the field at the start of Heat 1 of the WISSOTA Modifieds Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: KRA Speedway, Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
June 30, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown