DNR, Land Stewardship Project each hosting meetings on park transfer to Upper Sioux Community

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Land Stewardship Project are hosting separate meetings this week to discuss and gather feedback about the Upper Sioux Agency State Park transfer to the Upper Sioux Community.

The campground in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park includes an opportunity to camp in tipis.
The campground in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park includes an opportunity to camp in tipis. A family camps in one of the tipi campsites in this Tribune file photo.
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:44 PM

GRANITE FALLS — Separate meetings hosted by different entities will be held this week in Granite Falls focusing on the legislation approving the transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community .

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Land Stewardship Project have announced plans for the separate meetings.

The Land Stewardship Project is hosting its meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Kilowatt Community Center, 600 Kilowatt Dr., Granite Falls.

There will be time to share stories of connection and relationship to the park and to "think as a community where we might be able to create new public access acres" in the Minnesota River Valley, according to a news release from Land Stewardship. A light meal will be served to those who register in advance. Registration is available online or by emailing rmoore@landstewardshipproject.org or by calling 320-321-5244 .

The Minnesota DNR is hosting two meetings on Thursday, June 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., both at the Kilowatt Community Center.

Each of the engagement sessions will begin with information about the legislation. The sessions will also focus on gathering ideas from attendees for enhancing or creating new outdoor recreational opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley, according to the DNR.

The DNR will use this feedback to help guide the next steps. Representatives from the DNR will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and listen to feedback.

More information can be found on the DNR website .

By West Central Tribune staff report
