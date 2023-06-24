Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR to host sessions Thursday, June 29, on state park land transfer to Upper Sioux Community

Legislation approved this year calls for transferring state-owned Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community and establishing new outdoor recreation opportunities in the region.

Yellow Medicine River
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will conduct sessions on June 29, 2023, to explain the legislation that will transfer the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community and gather public feedback on outdoor recreation opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley in western Minnesota. A view of the Yellow Medicine River in the state park.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:45 AM

GRANITE FALLS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to learn about recent legislation to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community and share their feedback on outdoor recreation opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley in western Minnesota.

Two sessions will be held at the Kilowatt Community Center, 600 Kilowatt Dr., Granite Falls, on Thursday, June 29. One session will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and one from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Each engagement session will begin with information about legislation enacted this year regarding the transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community .

According to the news release from DNR, a critical component of this process will be to enhance and/or create new outdoor recreational opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley, so the engagement sessions will focus on gathering ideas from attendees for achieving this outcome.

The DNR said in the release that it understands the importance of outdoor recreation in this region and will use this feedback to help guide next steps.

Representatives from the DNR will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and listen to feedback.

To learn more about the land transfer process and efforts to enhance outdoor recreation in the Minnesota River Valley, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/usasp-transfer .

