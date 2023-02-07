Dogs found deceased after house fire Friday in rural Albany, Minnesota

FARMING TOWNSHIP — An off-duty firefighter reported a fire Friday afternoon in rural Albany after seeing smoke coming from a residence.

The firefighter knocked on the doors attempting to alert any occupants. A Stearns County sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene in the 30700 block of Stearns County Road 41 in Farming Township and together they were able to determine no one was in the home, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. Friday. The homeowners, 38-year-old Brandon Cruz and 37-year-old Heather Cruz, arrived after being notified about the fire. They told firefighters that there were “a couple of dogs inside,” according to the release.

The dogs were later found deceased in the basement of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department, Avon Fire Department, St. Martin Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance Service.