News Local

Driver arrested, two passengers injured after rollover crash near Kandiyohi, Minnesota

A 40-year-old Benson man was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and impaired driving after a rollover crash Monday near Kandiyohi. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, two passengers were transported.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
March 07, 2023 01:35 PM

KANDIYOHI — The driver was arrested and two passengers were transported to a hospital after a rollover crash Monday south of Kandiyohi.

A 2000 Cadillac Seville was traveling north in the 800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 8 Southeast when it left the roadway and rolled, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Tyrel Kaiser, 40, of Benson, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the release from Sgt. Tim Fischer. Kaiser was uninjured in the crash.

Two passengers were transported by ambulance to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with unspecified injuries.

The passengers were identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 46-year-old Marilou Coulston of Lake Lillian and 60-year-old Marie Baker of Bird Island.

The crash reported around 1:13 p.m. Monday remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Kandiyohi First Responders, Kandiyohi Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
