Driver arrested, two passengers injured after rollover crash near Kandiyohi, Minnesota

KANDIYOHI — The driver was arrested and two passengers were transported to a hospital after a rollover crash Monday south of Kandiyohi.

Related:







A 2000 Cadillac Seville was traveling north in the 800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 8 Southeast when it left the roadway and rolled, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Tyrel Kaiser, 40, of Benson, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the release from Sgt. Tim Fischer. Kaiser was uninjured in the crash.

Two passengers were transported by ambulance to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with unspecified injuries.

The passengers were identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 46-year-old Marilou Coulston of Lake Lillian and 60-year-old Marie Baker of Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash reported around 1:13 p.m. Monday remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Kandiyohi First Responders, Kandiyohi Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link.