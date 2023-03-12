6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sunday, March 12

Driver hits cattle on the road in Redwood County

A driver was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting four cows in the road Saturday evening near Redwood Falls.

West Central Tribune staff report
March 12, 2023 01:04 PM

REDWOOD FALLS — A vehicle struck four cows on Redwood County Road 17 a few miles northwest of Redwood Falls on Friday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Brandon Joseph Lechner, 31, of Redwood Falls, driving a 2015 GMC Sierra, came upon cows starting to cross the road, according to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Lechner was unable to brake and hit four of the animals, according to the release. The front and driver’s side front fender of the truck were damaged.

Lechner and a passenger were uninjured.

