Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Driver hurt in two-vehicle crash in Paynesville on Saturday

A vehcile attempting to take a left turn and another collided on state Highway 55 at Lake Avenue in Paynesville.

Police lights
Police lights.
Dreamstime/TNS
Today at 12:48 PM

PAYNESVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 55 in Paynesville sent one person to the Paynesville Hospital for care at 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

A 2014 Lexus IS driven by Meikiina Dorthy DaHilukka, 22, of Big Lake, was eastbound on Highway 55 and attempting to make a left turn onto Lake Avenue. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Eric Brown, 50, of Eden Valley , that was westbound on Highway 55.

Da Hilukka was treated at the Paynesville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, Teresa Jennifer Soto-Ayala, 22, of Big Lake, was not injured.

Brown and his passenger, Julie Ann Brown, 51, of Eden Valley, were not injured.

The accident report indicated that all drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not a factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Waterama 072923 002.jpg
Local
Photos: Community members make a splash at annual Waterama festival in Glenwood
2h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
120421.N.WCT.KandiCo2021LevyBudget
Local
Kandiyohi County to update employee alcohol and drug policy to include cannabis use
6h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
native wildflowers 072623 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar pollinator plantings blooming brightly under summer sun
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers slug their way past St. Cloud
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Rails v Wabasso 072823 001.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails rout Wabasso Jaxx
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry cruises at state
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tim Jackson.jpg
Sports
Amateur football: Welcome the Minnesota Mud Dawgs to town
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne