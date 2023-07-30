Driver hurt in two-vehicle crash in Paynesville on Saturday

PAYNESVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 55 in Paynesville sent one person to the Paynesville Hospital for care at 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

A 2014 Lexus IS driven by Meikiina Dorthy DaHilukka, 22, of Big Lake, was eastbound on Highway 55 and attempting to make a left turn onto Lake Avenue. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Eric Brown, 50, of Eden Valley , that was westbound on Highway 55.

Da Hilukka was treated at the Paynesville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, Teresa Jennifer Soto-Ayala, 22, of Big Lake, was not injured.

Brown and his passenger, Julie Ann Brown, 51, of Eden Valley, were not injured.

The accident report indicated that all drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not a factor.