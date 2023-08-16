Driver injured after striking three vehicles in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, parking lot

REDWOOD FALLS — A driver of a Chevrolet Silverado suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after their vehicle struck three others in the parking lot of the CentraCare — Redwood Falls Hospital.

According to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, the eastbound vehicle had crossed the center line on the roadway of Redwood County Road 24 and entered the north ditch. The vehicle then continued into the CentraCare parking lot and struck three vehicles.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the emergency room for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was not identified.

The crash reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday remains under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.