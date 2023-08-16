Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Driver injured after striking three vehicles in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, parking lot

A driver suffered minor injuries after a reported crash Wednesday at the CentraCare Redwood Falls parking lot.

3352921+Ambulance alternate 4.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:30 PM

REDWOOD FALLS — A driver of a Chevrolet Silverado suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after their vehicle struck three others in the parking lot of the CentraCare — Redwood Falls Hospital.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, the eastbound vehicle had crossed the center line on the roadway of Redwood County Road 24 and entered the north ditch. The vehicle then continued into the CentraCare parking lot and struck three vehicles.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the emergency room for treatment of minor injuries. The driver was not identified.

The crash reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday remains under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
An aerial image of a water control structure that holds water back in a shallow lake bed. The water is filled with green duckweed.
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration near Willmar proves its worth in habitat, stormwater, water quality
11h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Viewing ACTS MBW Exhibit at Bird Island Cultural Centre.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Artwork from ACTS and MBW brightens up Bird Island Cultural Centre
11h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Gavel.jpg
Local
Willmar man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug possession
13h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne