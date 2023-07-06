Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Driver suffers head injury, passenger broken leg in ATV crash at Appleton, Minnesota, park

Robinson Hernandez, 18, and Olmin Hernandez Calderon, 24, both from Willmar, suffered injuries after an ATV crash Monday at the Appleton Area Recreational Park. According to the Swift County Sheriff's Office, Hernandez was transported for a head injury and Calderon suffered a broken leg.

Today at 12:21 PM

APPLETON — An ATV driver suffered a head injury and his passenger suffered a broken leg in a crash July 3 at the Appleton Area Recreational Park.

The driver, 18-year-old Robinson Hernandez, of Willmar, was being transported to the west parking lot of the park when the call of an ATV crashing into a tree came into the Swift County Sheriff's Office at approximately 1:26 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Responders arrived and were providing aid to Hernandez when the second victim of the crash arrived at their location, according to the news release. Additional ambulance and fire units were then paged for assistance.

Passenger Olmin Hernandez Calderon, 24, of Wilmar, and the driver were both transported to the Appleton Area Health Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Calderon was later transferred to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the news release, neither rider was wearing a helmet. Witnesses stated that Hernandez was driving a 700 Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle about 40 mph when he got too close to the side of the trail which pulled the ATV left, leaving the trail and striking a tree.

No other updates on Hernandez or Calderon were provided by the Swift County Sheriff's Office news release sent to media Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.

Appleton Ambulance, the Appleton Fire Department and the Swift County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
