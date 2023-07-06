Driver suffers head injury, passenger broken leg in ATV crash at Appleton, Minnesota, park

APPLETON — An ATV driver suffered a head injury and his passenger suffered a broken leg in a crash July 3 at the Appleton Area Recreational Park.

The driver, 18-year-old Robinson Hernandez, of Willmar, was being transported to the west parking lot of the park when the call of an ATV crashing into a tree came into the Swift County Sheriff's Office at approximately 1:26 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Responders arrived and were providing aid to Hernandez when the second victim of the crash arrived at their location, according to the news release. Additional ambulance and fire units were then paged for assistance.

Passenger Olmin Hernandez Calderon, 24, of Wilmar, and the driver were both transported to the Appleton Area Health Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Calderon was later transferred to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the news release, neither rider was wearing a helmet. Witnesses stated that Hernandez was driving a 700 Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle about 40 mph when he got too close to the side of the trail which pulled the ATV left, leaving the trail and striking a tree.

No other updates on Hernandez or Calderon were provided by the Swift County Sheriff's Office news release sent to media Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.

Appleton Ambulance, the Appleton Fire Department and the Swift County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.