Villard, Minnesota, driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Pope County crash

Two vehicles were involved in an early morning crash on Tuesday in Pope County, including a semi. One driver was injured.

vehicle-crash-2.jpg
Today at 2:39 PM

GLENWOOD — Stephen Lynn Richardson, 58, of Villard, suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash involving a semi early Tuesday morning east of Glenwood.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Richardson was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital by LifeLink III helicopter.

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. Tuesday on Minnesota Highway 28. The 2001 Kenworth semi, driven by Blaine Thomas Graff, 28, of Glenwood, was headed eastbound on the highway, while the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Richardson, was headed westbound. The two vehicles collided, the report said, near the intersection of County Road 25 in Glenwood Township in Pope County.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not involved, according to the report. Graff was not injured.

Assisting at the scene were the Pope County Sheriff's Office, Glenwood Fire Department and LifeLink.

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


