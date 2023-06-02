99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries after Highway 71 crash involving semi

Robert Joel Vangstad, 71, of Osakis, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a semi Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 71 in Kandiyohi County. The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

truck-crash.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:37 AM

DOVRE TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old man from Osakis , Minnesota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi was reported Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 71.

READ MORE

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report , Robert Joel Vangstad was transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kandiyohi County Road 25. According to the report, Vangstad was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on County Road 25 while a semitrailer was traveling south on Highway 71 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the semi — 52-year-old Scott James Dejong of Edgerton , Minnesota — was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The airbags in Vangstad's vehicle deployed. Road conditions were reported as dry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Willmar Police and Fire departments and Life Link assisted at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 2, 2023
June 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Roger Ebnet
Local
Benson instructor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving students seeking change of venue
June 01, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott