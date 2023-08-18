Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Driver transported after car found in ditch near Hector, Minnesota

Maria Fischer, 58, of Bird Island, suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after her vehicle was found in a ditch along Minnesota Highway 4 in Renville County.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:45 PM

HECTOR — A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash reported early Thursday in Renville County .

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office , Maria Fischer, 58, of Bird Island , was the driver of the vehicle found in a ditch approximately two miles north of Hector.

According to the release, a 911 call was made around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, reporting a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 4, near the intersection of 820th Avenue in Renville County.

Emergency responders found a 2015 Subaru sedan in the east ditch. Fischer was transported by ambulance to Olivia Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed Fischer was traveling southbound on Highway 4 when she lost control of her vehicle. According to the release, the sedan crossed over the center line and left the roadway into the ditch. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hector Ambulance Service and the Hector Fire Department.

