Duininck Inc. hired to complete two Kandiyohi County trails

The two jobs are the construction of a trail portion along County Road 24 in Willmar and an overlay of part of the Green Lake Trail in Spicer.

Paved trail meets grass along Kandiyohi County Road 24.JPG
The new trail to be constructed along County Road 24, adjacent to the Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar, will close a gap in an existing trail around Willmar Lake.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:00 AM

WILLMAR — Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg was the low bidder for two trail projects in Kandiyohi County , with the projects being awarded to the company at the Aug. 1 Kandiyohi County Board meeting.

The first project is the bituminous overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements along a four-mile stretch of the Green Lake Trail on County Road 30 in Spicer from Minnesota Highway 23 to the Green Lake County Park.

"It is much needed," said Mel Odens, Kandiyohi County Public Works director. "It was built over 20 years ago and we are doing normal maintenance."

Duinincks' bid was $469,994, about $10,000 over the engineer's estimate of $459,011. The project is being paid for with mostly federal funds.

"Glad to see the bid came in a little bit over 2% over the estimate," said Commissioner Corky Berg. "Better than what we have been having on some bids. That is good news."

Odens said the southern half of the trail that wraps around Green Lake is set to be improved next year.

The second trail project is an eighth of a mile of new construction along County Road 24, on the north side of Willmar Lake and going past the Eagle Creek Golf Club. There is an off-road pedestrian trail that goes around most of Willmar Lake, minus this one small section.

"This is the only gap that is on road, on the shoulder and not an identified trail," Odens said, and the new trail construction will fill that gap.

The project will narrow the shoulder of the road, move the crown of the road over to make room for the trail and construct the paved trail behind new curb and gutter that will be installed along most of the golf course. There will also be some stormwater improvements, and the section of road will receive a new layer of asphalt. Odens said the county has worked with the golf course to design a project that would best fit into the area.

"We feel we got a good project," Odens said.

Duininck's accepted low bid was $713,155, over the engineer's estimate of $666,552 by 6.99%. The project is being funded through a Department of Natural Resources grant and county state aid.

Construction is set to begin after Labor Day and be completed in 2024. The goal is to avoid major impact on the golf course during construction.

"We want to have the least disruption to their operations as possible," Odens said.

The project will make it safer for pedestrians to use the trail by separating them from the traffic along the road. Odens said there are approximately 2,200 cars that go through that corridor on a daily basis, as well as the walkers and runners using the trail.

"There are more people walking and running on there than you think," Odens said. "Once you are aware of that, you see it."

Once the new trail section is built, pedestrians will be able to go around the entirety of Willmar Lake on an off-road trail.

"It should make for a very nice route," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


