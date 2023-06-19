Eden Valley man injured after two-vehicle crash southeast of Paynesville, Minnesota

PAYNESVILLE — A 56-year-old Eden Valley man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Paynesville Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Jeffrey Edmond Teicher, 56, was transported to the CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His passenger, Amanda Mae Garvey, 19, also of Eden Valley, was uninjured.

The crash was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday southeast of Paynesville on Minnesota Highway 55.

According to the report, a 2022 Ford Bronco driven by 62-year-old Gregory Joseph Jonsen, of Bloomington, and a 2008 Chevrolet impala — driven by Teicher — were both westbound on the highway when the two vehicles collided near 399th Street.

Jonsen and his passenger, 63-year-old Shannon Marie Schmidt of Bloomington, were both uninjured in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the report, and alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Road conditions were reported as dry.

The Paynesville Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.