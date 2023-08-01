Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Environmental review open for Tepetonka golf course in Kandiyohi County

The environmental assessment worksheet can be reviewed online or at the Kandiyohi County planning and services office in Willmar.

Tepetonka site photo
A proposed new golf course is being built in northern Kandiyohi County with a vision to bring private, destination golf to west central Minnesota and the rest of the state.
Contributed / Tepetonka Club
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:30 PM

WILLMAR — The public has an opportunity to review and comment on an environmental assessment worksheet completed for the proposed destination golf course to be known as Tepetonka in Lake Andrew Township of Kandiyohi County.

Previous coverage:

The Kandiyohi County Department of Environmental Services announced this week that a printed copy of the environmental assessment worksheet is available for review at the Kandiyohi County Office Building Department of Environmental Services, 400 Benson Ave. S.W., Willmar, during normal business hours. A digital version is also available at www.kcmn.us/departments/environmental_services/tepetonka_eaw.php.

The state of Minnesota describes an environmental assessment worksheet as a brief document to lay out the basic facts of a project and disclose information about potential environmental impacts. It is also used to determine if a more in-depth environmental impact statement is required.

Tepetonka Club is looking to develop its golf course on 227 acres in Sections 13 and 14 of Lake Andrew Township. Along with an 18-hole course, the project will include construction of a clubhouse, lodging and maintenance and management facility.

Much of the site is currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program and includes bromegrass and cedar trees. The development calls for replacing much of the bromegrass with traditional golf course grasses of bent and fescue mixes and adding native prairie plots while retaining many of the cedar trees, according to information previously provided to the West Central Tribune by Mark Haugerjorde, Tepetonka Club president.

Shakopee Creek runs through the property. Tepetonka Club has indicated its interest in placing much of the land along the water in a permanent easement as a buffer to protect the creek from erosion and provide perennial habitat.

Comments on the EAW should be sent to Kandiyohi Planning Director Eric VanDyken, 400 Benson Ave. S.W., Willmar, 56201, or emailed to eric.vandyken@kcmn.us

The review of and comments on the document will close at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2023.

