Excessive heat warning to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday

WILLMAR — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of central, west central and southern Minnesota.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected to result in heat index values as high as 115 degrees through Wednesday night in Benton, Chippewa, Douglas , Kandiyohi , Lac qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns , Stevens, Swift, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties. The excessive heat warning will last until 10 p.m. on Aug. 23.

According to the weather service, evening temperatures will only drop into the 70s, but may remain in the lower 80s in Minnesota's metro and southern areas.

Multiple days of extreme heat and humidity may lower one's tolerance over time and increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors.

As a precaution, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun. Young Children and Pets should also not be left in unattended vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risks during work outdoors.