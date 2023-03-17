6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fahlun, Irving and Kandiyohi townships in Kandiyohi County report 2023 election, levy results

Townships in Minnesota conducted annual meetings Tuesday, March 14.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:04 PM

WILLMAR — Townships in Minnesota conducted annual meetings Tuesday, March 14. Levies were set and officers elected.

The following townships in Kandiyohi County reported results to the West Central Tribune:

Fahlun Township

The levy was set at $40,000 in the Revenue Fund, $15,000 in the Fire Fund and $75,000 in Road and Bridge. Gene Gatewood was re-elected as a township supervisor, and Sandra Peters was re-elected as the township treasurer.

Irving Township

The levy was set at $50,000 in the General Fund; $350,000 in the Road and Bridge Fund, and $50,000 in the Fire Fund, for a total levy of $450,000.

Jerome Nygaard was re-elected supervisor with 10 votes.

Kandiyohi Township

Mike Grahn was re-elected supervisor and Heidi Dahline was re-elected treasurer. The township levy was set at $200,000.

More public safety news:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
