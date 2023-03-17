Fahlun, Irving and Kandiyohi townships in Kandiyohi County report 2023 election, levy results

WILLMAR — Townships in Minnesota conducted annual meetings Tuesday, March 14. Levies were set and officers elected.

The following townships in Kandiyohi County reported results to the West Central Tribune:

Fahlun Township

The levy was set at $40,000 in the Revenue Fund, $15,000 in the Fire Fund and $75,000 in Road and Bridge. Gene Gatewood was re-elected as a township supervisor, and Sandra Peters was re-elected as the township treasurer.

Irving Township

The levy was set at $50,000 in the General Fund; $350,000 in the Road and Bridge Fund, and $50,000 in the Fire Fund, for a total levy of $450,000.

Jerome Nygaard was re-elected supervisor with 10 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kandiyohi Township

Mike Grahn was re-elected supervisor and Heidi Dahline was re-elected treasurer. The township levy was set at $200,000.