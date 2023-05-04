Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fallen Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died in the line of duty on May 12, 2022, when a grain bin struck him as he was leaving his farm to respond to a weather watch due to impending violent storms.

Volunteer firefighter Ryan Erickson, 63, of Blomkest, Minnesota.
Contributed / City of Blomkest
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 4:22 PM

EMMITSBURG, Maryland. — Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson, 63, who died in the line of duty on May 12, 2022, will be honored during the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend May 6 through May 7 in Emmitsburg, Maryland, according to a news release from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Erickson died when a grain bin was blown over by high winds and struck him as he was leaving his farm to respond to a call for storm spotters.

Erickson is one of two Minnesota firefighters who will be honored; the other is Assistant Chief James Scanlon, 38, of the Hopkins Fire Department. Scanlon died Nov. 4, 2022, of cardiac arrest within 24 hours of responding to a fire alarm at an apartment complex.

There will be a total of 79 firefighters honored who died in the line of duty in 2022, and 65 firefighters honored who died in previous years. The weekend is a time for sharing, healing and commemorating each firefighter's commitment to public duty, according to the news release.

Each family of an honored fallen firefighter will be presented an American flag that has flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge and a rose during the Memorial Service.

The American flag will be lowered to half-staff on all federal buildings on Sunday, May 7, and the public is also encouraged to lower their American flags that day to recognize the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices. Detailed information about the 144 firefighters being honored is included in the 2023 Roll of Honor .

About Erickson

Erickson became a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old, serving more than 40 years with the Blomkest Fire Department, said Blomkest City Clerk Barbara Gilberts in an interview with the West Central Tribune at the time of his death. He was a former fire chief, serving in that position for approximately five years.

He was also the former owner of Erickson Plumbing and Heating, but had sold his business and was working at Perkins Lumber at the time of his death, according to Gilberts.

“He was very well-known because he took part in a lot of stuff. If there was something you needed a volunteer for, he was one of the first to volunteer,” Gilberts told the Tribune last year, noting he was a township board member and part of the rural electric board. “He was a promoter of small-town life. He loved his town and he was involved.”

Erickson is survived by his wife, Kelly, two grown daughters, and four grandchildren.

An American flag flies from a fire engine ladder outside Refuge Church during the funeral for Blomkest Fire Department firefighter Ryan Leif Erickson on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Friends and colleagues attending Erickson’s funeral May 20, 2022, remembered him as a man who always “showed up” where he was needed, whether for fundraisers and events or to help friends and family.

“Ryan helped. He volunteered for over four decades. He was the one who showed up to scenes. He was one of the people who was the first to arrive to help those in need. He willingly walked towards the tragedy of others in an effort to help them,” said Pastor Jeff Schmitz in prepared remarks for Erickson's funeral.

“I think what hit me the hardest was not being there for a brother,” said Blomkest volunteer firefighter Paul Damhof, speaking to the Tribune last year outside Erickson's funeral. “Losing Ryan is one thing, but not being there to help a brother out, that probably hurt the worst. And there was nothing that we could’ve done. There was nothing anybody could have done. And it’s so hard because we are used to helping people out in the worst.”

Stream events

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Central time on Saturday, May 6. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is at 9 a.m. Central time on Sunday, May 7.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will livestream both events on its website at firehero.org , at the NFFFTV YouTube channel and on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Facebook page .

People can also pay tribute to this year’s honored firefighters by participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters May 4 through May 7 by lighting their homes, businesses, landmarks or fire departments with red lights.

Other ways to remember these firefighters include Bells Across America, Sound the Sirens, and by signing the virtual Remembrance Banner.

By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
