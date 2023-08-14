Fare-free bus route pilot program marks one month in Willmar

WILLMAR — Public transit can be a great asset for many community members who would otherwise not have access to transportation. Whether it is because of disability, not having a license or economic reasons, many people rely on public transit to buy groceries, go to doctor appointments or attend school.

Amy Nieland is Central Community Transit's new executive director. Contributed / Amy Nieland

“A lot of people in low-income housing don’t have access to their own car or their own insurance. Regardless of what put them into that position in the first place, they need transportation,” said Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit executive director.

In order to help provide those who need it with transportation, Central Community Transit has started a pilot program to test the effectiveness of fare-free busing along the Willmar city bus route . Other bus routes run by the CCT are not a part of the fare-free program, which began in July and will run until Dec. 31.

Funding for the program was provided by the Willmar Area Community Foundation and was given to the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission to facilitate the funds. The original grant was for $20,000: $18,000 was given to CCT to cover potential lost revenue, and the other $2,000 was used by the MMDC for marketing purposes.

Whenever somebody boards the bus during this time frame, drivers make note of when and where they were picked up. This is then used to determine if the program is leading to an increase in the use of the bus system. In July, 361 people made use of the free bus route. While the data has not been fully analyzed, this does seem to be an uptick, according to Nieland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an increase. Our drivers are tracking everything from what they can guess by their age, where they are getting picked up, whether they are disabled. That way we can look at it and say 'well we have a huge influx of people needing transportation from this area and not so much over there,'” Nieland said.

Central Community Transit has offered fare-free rides in the past. For a period during the COVID-19 pandemic, the buses could be ridden free of charge; however, it was not utilized extensively at the time.

Terry Smith is the Regional Transportation Manager for the MMDC. He has helped to facilitate the funding for the program.

Fare-free was also offered on a smaller scale in 2022 when CentraCare partnered with the Mid-Minnesota Regional Transportation Coordination Council to provide locals with rides to the farmers market.

"It cost a lot less than we thought so we went ‘what would it take to fund a month’s worth of rides?’ We came up with a value that we could use to look for a grant. This is one of the first attempts to fund a route in Minnesota for a pilot program. We feel like this is a benchmark showing that we can be leaders and show other communities that it is worth a try,” said Terry Smith, Mid-Minnesota Development Commission regional transportation coordinator.

If the program is found to be successful and leads to an increase in the number of people utilizing the bus system, it is possible that it could return as a more permanent program. Funding for this has not yet been secured, according to Smith.

“This will help us to determine if the funds needed match with what the grant had. We will see if maybe there is someone else who would help sponsor a route," Smith said. "Or if it is something that is beneficial to the community, we could go with just continuing it outright."

This flyer shows the stops and times for the fare-free route through the city of Willmar. Contributed / Central Community Transit

Fare-free busing is not the only program hosted by Central Community Transit. While the standard Willmar route has set times, CCT also offers dial-a-ride. Riders can call to be picked up from locations other than the standard bus route. Rides taken as a part of dial-a-ride are not part of the fare-free riding program.

“Dial ride is directly to where you are going usually. If you call and say ‘I need to be picked up at this address and I need to be at a doctor's appointment 15 minutes later,’ we may not have that fit into our schedule. But, maybe we will pick you up 15 minutes earlier so we can pick up other people and get you where you need to be on time,” Nieland said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Community Transit:







For those who do have vehicles and want to help, the CCT hosts the volunteer driver program, where volunteers with vehicles may provide transportation either to places in town or farther out. Drivers often pick up passengers for longer periods of time and can drive them a good distance away. Volunteers are reimbursed for each mile they drive — 65.5 cents per mile.

“If someone needs a ride from Willmar to the Twin Cities for an appointment, let's say, you would pick them up, bring them to the appointment, drop them off. You would probably have an hour or two to do what you want. Then you would pick them up and bring them home,” Nieland said, “The other part of the program is that we just got a new car, so if you don’t want to drive your own car we have a car for you. You won’t get paid the 65 cents per mile but a lot of people don’t want the 65 cents per mile; they just want to help out.”

Both fare-free busing and volunteer driving were implemented in the hopes of alleviating some of the issues people may face when trying to get consistent transportation options. While the volunteer program is here to stay, fare-free riding’s continuation will depend on how many people choose to use it.

“Our real goal for the community is to encourage them to try the bus if they have never. It could be something to do to get out into the community or to just give it a try. If it is folks who are in need of public transportation it is a great opportunity to start using it,” Smith said.