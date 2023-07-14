Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Farm-Rite Equipment in Willmar begins construction of new building

The new $4 million, 26,000-square-foot shop and office/showroom is being constructed at the dealership's current Willmar location. In conjunction with the project, the city of Willmar will be constructing a stormwater pond located on the southern portion of the property.

Farm Rite Equipment construction 071323 001.jpg
Materials are unloaded from a truck as construction work continues Thursday, July 13, 2023, on a new 26,000-square-foot building at Farm-Rite Equipment in Willmar. The business and the city worked together on a plan for a stormwater pond to be constructed on the Farm-Rite property, likely next year, with an easement to allow for city maintenance of the pond.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:44 AM

WILLMARFarm-Rite Equipment of Willmar has begun construction of a new building at its dealership location along U.S. Highway 12 West in Willmar.

A permit was pulled June 20 to construct the new 26,000-square-foot shop and office/commercial showroom valued at approximately $4 million; the permit fee was approximately $34,000.

In conjunction with the new shop at the 1515 U.S. Highway 12 W. location of the business, the city of Willmar will construct a stormwater retention pond located on the southern portion of the property to be a regional stormwater pond.

The Willmar Planning Commission approved the plan reviews for the new building at a meeting April 12, and Willmar City Council approved a professional services agreement with Bolton & Menk to provide professional services for the design and construction of a regional stormwater pond at its June 5 meeting.

Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer explained that he had contacted Farm-Rite earlier this year regarding a regional stormwater pond on the dealership's property. It was good timing due to Farm-Rite’s plans to build a new facility at that location, and stormwater was one of the components it was required to consider.

Farm Rite Equipment construction 071323 002.jpg
Farm-Rite Equipment in Willmar is currently in the process of constructing a 26,000-square-foot building. A city-maintained stormwater pond on the property is expected to be constructed next year.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“We got all the parties to the table and came up with a plan for a storm pond on their property. It’s a real workable solution and we got ahead of the project instead of behind the project,” Manzer said.

The stormwater pond will be 0.7 acres and located on the Farm-Rite property, with an easement for the city for maintenance of the pond. It is expected to be constructed in 2024.

“This is kind of a win-win for us,” Manzer said, noting it will help with stormwater flooding issues that occur in the area of 16th Street and Trott Avenue Southwest and the area of 15th Street and Becker Avenue Southwest during rain events.

The $87,830 agreement with Bolton & Menk, as well as the construction of the stormwater pond, will be funded by the local option sales tax that was approved by Willmar voters in 2018 and by the Minnesota Legislature in 2019.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
