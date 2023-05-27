99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales

Farmers markets should be setting up shop throughout the region, chock full of homemade goods and fresh produce.

Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:22 AM

Kerkhoven: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July through August, Pillsbury Park shelter.

Glenwood: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, parking lot south of Pope County Museum on State Highway 104.

Willmar: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through October, Uptown Willmar parking lot, next to Aldi’s.

Bird Island: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31-Aug. 30, north side of city park on Dogwood Avenue between Main and Sixth Street.

Litchfield: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 18-Oct. 28, Community Market on Fourth Street on the north side of Central Park.

Benson: 3 to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, mid-June through mid-October, Railroad Park on Main Street.

Montevideo: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 23-Oct. 26, Smith Park, across from City Hall.

Willmar: 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 17 through mid-October, Uptown Willmar parking lot, next to Aldi’s.

Willmar: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June to October, Robbins Island Regional Park.

New London: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 10 through Oct. 14, Holm Park. No market July 22.

Montevideo: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, June 25-Oct. 28, Smith Park, across from City Hall.

Glenwood: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturdays, parking lot south of Pope County Museum on State Highway 104.

Paynesville: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, May 20-Oct. 14, corner of James Street and Augusta Avenue, downtown.

A row of canned banana peppers sits on display for purchase at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

