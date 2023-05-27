Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales

Kerkhoven: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July through August, Pillsbury Park shelter.

Glenwood: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, parking lot south of Pope County Museum on State Highway 104.

Willmar: 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through October, Uptown Willmar parking lot, next to Aldi’s.

Bird Island: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31-Aug. 30, north side of city park on Dogwood Avenue between Main and Sixth Street.

Litchfield: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 18-Oct. 28, Community Market on Fourth Street on the north side of Central Park.

Benson: 3 to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, mid-June through mid-October, Railroad Park on Main Street.

Montevideo: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 23-Oct. 26, Smith Park, across from City Hall.

Willmar: 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 17 through mid-October, Uptown Willmar parking lot, next to Aldi’s.

Willmar: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June to October, Robbins Island Regional Park.

New London: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 10 through Oct. 14, Holm Park. No market July 22.

Montevideo: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, June 25-Oct. 28, Smith Park, across from City Hall.

Glenwood: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturdays, parking lot south of Pope County Museum on State Highway 104.

Paynesville: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, May 20-Oct. 14, corner of James Street and Augusta Avenue, downtown.

