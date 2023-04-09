Farmers, shippers and Sacred Heart, Minnesota, prepare for Highway 212 reconstruction detour this summer

SACRED HEART — Sugar beet growers near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County are looking at how they will bring their crop to the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville.

Corn growers in Renville County are figuring out how they will get their crop to the Granite Falls Energy ethanol plant in Granite Falls.

Related:







They usually transport their crops through the city of Sacred Heart, and that’s what brought them to the community on April 3. An estimated 80 people attended an open house hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to learn how they will be affected by a $25.5 million project to reconstruct approximately 11 miles of U.S. Highway 212.

The reconstruction project area is from the western edge of the city of Renville to near Hawk Creek, or 2.3 miles east of the intersection of Highway 212 and Minnesota Highway 23 east of Granite Falls. The project also calls for building a westbound passing lane west of Sacred Heart, roughly halfway between the community and the Hawk Creek bridge.

Construction on the project is expected to get underway this month and continue until the end of October. The detour will start May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

It presents a challenge for the agricultural community. The through detour is a lengthy route of roughly 33 miles that runs from Renville north on Renville County Road 6 to Minnesota Highway 7 near Prinsburg and west to Clara City before returning to U.S. 212 via Highway 23.

Local traffic will likely cut the travel distance by more than one-half by using Renville County Road 11 west of Sacred Heart as part of the unofficial detour, but trucks will not have that option. Weight restrictions on a bridge crossing Hawk Creek on County Rroad 11 prevent its use as a detour route.

This coming season's $25.5 million reconstruction of U.S. Highway 212 from Renville to Hawk Creek and through the city of Sacred Heart will affect farmers and shippers as well as the residents and businesses in Sacred Heart. An open house hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation on April 3, 2023, brought an estimated 80 people to the community to learn about the project and how it will impact them. District 8 representatives (in blue shirts) Al Setrum, foreground and Adam Ahrndt, back, responded to questions from those attending. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

The city of Sacred Heart and MnDOT have been meeting and preparing for the project for over two years now. Mayor Dan Agre said the community of around 550 is as ready as it can be for the disruption it will represent. The city is responsible for an estimated $300,000 in costs for water and sewer lines that will be rerouted during the construction.

Shafer Contracting Company, the awarded bidder for the project, is responsible for maintaining access to homes and businesses in the community. The Warner manufacturing plant, a restaurant, service station, gas and convenience store, and jewelry store are among the businesses that will be impacted during the construction period.

The other impact for the city will be a reduction in the width of parking lanes along the highway in town. MnDOT and the city agreed to 12-foot parking lanes for three blocks by businesses near the downtown, with 10-foot parking on the remainder of the in-town portion. Currently, the parking lanes are 18 feet wide.

The concrete roadway will hold two 12-foot driving lanes. The highway carries a lot of heavy traffic.

In Sacred Heart, the annual average daily traffic for 2021 was 3,384 vehicles with 590 of the vehicles classified as heavy commercial, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A through detour for the U.S. Highway 212 project this year will require a lengthy route to Highway 7 between Clara City and Prinsburg. A bridge over Hawk Creek with weight restriction on Renville County Road 11 prevents its use as the through detour. Contributed / MnDOT

Mayor Agre expressed a hope that was repeated by many of those attending the open house. “Hopefully, it is a good summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the others, he doesn’t want the weather or other factors to delay the completion of the project.

The Highway 212 project is one of the largest projects in MnDOT District 8 this year.