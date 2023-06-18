Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 kills three

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:44 PM

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP — A fatal crash in Roseville Township in Kandiyohi County late Sunday morning killed three people in two vehicles, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 near 145th Street Northeast a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township, Kandiyohi County.

A 2007 BMW 328 was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided.

The driver of the BMW and both the driver and passenger of Grand Caravan died in the crash. All were wearing seat belts in the crash; it is unknown if alcohol was involved. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The names of those killed have not yet been released and the crash is currently under investigation by the MN State Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were the New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Kandiyohi Rescue, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance and LifeLink Helicopter.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
