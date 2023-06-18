Fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 kills three

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP — A fatal crash in Roseville Township in Kandiyohi County late Sunday morning killed three people in two vehicles, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 near 145th Street Northeast a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township, Kandiyohi County.

A 2007 BMW 328 was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided.

The driver of the BMW and both the driver and passenger of Grand Caravan died in the crash. All were wearing seat belts in the crash; it is unknown if alcohol was involved. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The names of those killed have not yet been released and the crash is currently under investigation by the MN State Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were the New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Kandiyohi Rescue, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance and LifeLink Helicopter.