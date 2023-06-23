Fire destroys shed in rural Danube, Minnesota, but firefighters protect adjacent buildings

DANUBE — A large shed was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon in Henryville Township in rural Danube.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a structure was made at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 27300 block of 730th Avenue, about ten miles south of Danube.

Danube and Renville firefighters were dispatched, along with the Danube Medical Response Unit and sheriff's deputies. Crews found the shed fully engulfed in flame. Additional fire departments were requested to help extinguish the blaze, including an aerial ladder truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the property started some cornstalk trash piles on fire, which eventually spread to the shed. The shed appeared to contain hay and was deemed a total loss.

Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings on site, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

The Danube, Renville, Redwood Falls, Olivia and Morton fire departments responded to the fire. CentraCare Ambulance — Redwood Falls, Minnesota State Patrol, and Danube Medical Response Unit and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.